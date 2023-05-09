Cyfrin Launches Smart Contract Auditing Services to Secure Web3 Space

Miami, FL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company comprises highly-skilled auditing experts on a mission to secure DeFi and blockchain-based applications. This sector has lost over $3.8 billion to security vulnerabilities in 2022 alone. Cyfrin aims to change this narrative by providing cutting-edge auditing tools.

One of Cyfrin’s standout features is that it thrives on finding as many bugs as possible and optimal solutions to help developers improve their codebases and test suites. The company’s growing suite of advanced auditing instruments includes:

Smart Contract Audits

Cyfrin auditors work closely with project developers to help them every step of the way. During a smart contract audit, they inspect every code line, identifying loopholes and bugs. Moreover, they suggest fixes to secure the smart contract and ensure the project launches with minimum vulnerability risk.

Code Reviews

Developers can always apply for code reviews from Cyfrin to determine whether they are building the code in the right direction and with the correct tech stack. This service enables them to correct mistakes and figure out if their code is cost-effective. Additionally, the company allows them to understand what to expect from a complete security audit.

Fuzz Testing

The fuzz test is another top auditing service from Cyfrin. Some developers may know it as an invariant test, which implies quickly finding high-severity issues. The company's expert auditors perform this test before manually reviewing the code. This service helps save time and money, and Cyfrin believes it is the new floor for security in Web3.

About Cyfrin

Cyfrin launched in early 2023 as a response to the increasing number of projects launching in Web3 without proper audits. The company plans to secure this space and make it a more transparent and lucrative environment for everyone. The Cyfrin team comprises professional auditors and engineers with extensive experience in DeFi and blockchain:

Patrick Collins - The company’s CEO is a seasoned software engineer boasting the most watched Solidity education video(s) of all time .

- The company’s CEO is a seasoned software engineer boasting the . Hans - The #1 Ranked Auditor as of Writing on Code4rena

- The #1 Ranked Auditor as of Writing on Code4rena Alex - An ex-Chainlink Labs Engineer who has deployed code in charge of $5B+ in DeFi

- An ex-Chainlink Labs Engineer who has deployed code in charge of $5B+ in DeFi 0Kage - A Code4rena Top Finisher and Experienced FinTech Engineer

- A Code4rena Top Finisher and Experienced FinTech Engineer Carlos - A Code4rena Top Finisher & Expert Solidity Engineer

- A Code4rena Top Finisher & Expert Solidity Engineer Gio - An expert Solidity Engineer, auditor, and original Cyfrin

Besides its rapidly expanding suite of auditing tools, Cyfrin seeks to play an educational role in Web3. The company believes there need to be more learning materials and support for developers launching projects in DeFi and blockchain. Therefore, it plans to give them a better understanding of how crucial smart contract audits are for the industry's present and future.

