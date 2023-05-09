MoveEV Launches ReimburseEV™, an Innovative and Seamless Solution for Reimbursing Employees for Charging Electric Fleet Vehicles at Home

Boston, MA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoveEV , an EV transition company, powered by an AI-backed green tech solution, that helps organizations and municipalities convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and take advantage of federal, state, and local tax incentives, is proud to announce the launch of its new ReimburseEV™ software, which enables companies to reimburse their employees for the real costs of charging fleet vehicles at home. This innovative solution has been designed to make reimbursing for charging at home simple and hassle-free for employees and their employers.

The popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is on the rise as they are better for the planet, require less maintenance, and cost less to drive. EV drivers can also enjoy the convenience of charging at home, which saves valuable time and money. While a company fuel card allows EV drivers to refuel on the go, MoveEV saw a need for a new solution to reimburse employees for the real costs of charging their fleet vehicle while at home.

With just a few clicks, employees can set up an account and start getting reimbursed for charging at home - no new dedicated meter or smart charging stations are required. Using electricity and fleet vehicle-specific data, MoveEV’s ReimburseEV™ calculates the appropriate monthly reimbursement and generates an IRS-compliant digital receipt, which is available for download and submission within minutes.

The MoveEV ReimburseEV™ admin portal allows companies to manage all receipts, track program metrics, and generate and export reports for easy tax filing. The software can be integrated with third-party systems such as Concur and Geotab, and custom integrations are also available allowing reimbursing at-home charging to be seamlessly integrated into any company system or workflow.

“MoveEV is committed to making the transition to EVs as easy as possible for companies and municipalities,” said David Lewis, Founder of MoveEV. “Any organization that wants fleet drivers to be driving electric vehicles should be compensating them for charging at home as part of the program. We wanted to make that simple for both companies and their employees. ReimburseEV™ is a purpose-built solution we created hand-in-hand with our clients, and the reception has been phenomenal. We are excited to be able to offer this important functionality to others.”

Learn more at www.moveev.com/reimburse

About MoveEV

MoveEV is the first-of-its-kind EV transition company, powered by an AI-backed green tech solution, that helps organizations and municipalities convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and take advantage of federal, state and local tax incentives. MoveEV’s out-of-the-box SaaS HR benefit solution helps employees take the guesswork out of EV adoption and seamlessly transition to electric vehicles. The My MoveEV app helps employees understand the true economic and environmental costs of their current vehicle and commuting habits and provides an intuitive, customized, step-by-step process that helps them manage their EV transition and take advantage of federal, state, and local EV adoption incentives. Employers can also use MoveEV’s AI-driven fleet conversion, planning, and management tool to transition their fleet vehicles and owned assets. MoveEV’s experts and project managers are available to oversee the process from start to finish. For both programs, employers receive new KPIs and metrics that help them report on vehicle emissions and plan for future charging infrastructure needs.

Attachments