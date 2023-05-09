Global Composite Doors and Windows Market Analysis Report 2023: Myriad of Benefits Fuels the $1.66 Billion Industry

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Doors and Windows: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Composite Doors and Windows Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Composite Doors and Windows estimated at US$882.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fiber Reinforced Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wood Plastic Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Composite Doors and Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Economic Volatility & Construction Market Dynamics to Shape Growth Patterns

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

An Introduction to Composite Doors & Windows

Comparison of Wooden, uPVC & Composite Doors & Windows

Global Market Outlook

Composite Doors & Windows Market: Dazzling List of Drivers

Fiber Glass Lead the Global Composites Doors and Windows Market

Polyester Resin Emerges as Leading Category in Composite Doors & Windows Market

North America Stays above the Pack in Global Composite Doors & Windows Market

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Composite Materials Fuel Use in Doors and Windows

The Rise of Composite Doors

Composite Doors Emerge as the Door of Choice for Residential Properties

Panoramic View of Trends Associated With Composite Front Doors

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products: A Strong Growth Driver

Composites Find Growing Use in Green Building

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical

Robust Gains for Composite Windows & Doors Market across Residential & Non-Residential Construction Sectors

Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems

Market to Benefit from the Rise of E-Commerce and Resultant Boom in Warehouse Construction

Rising Popularity of Fiberglass Doors

The Many Advantages of Fiberglass Composite Doors Spur Adoption

Exceptional Features and Benefits of Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Drive Usage in Windows and Doors

WPC Doors: Green Attributes to Fuel Market Growth

As Demand Rises for Hygienic Doors & Windows, Composite Materials Hold an Edge

Trends in the Doors & Windows Industry to Influence Market Demand

Advancements in Fenestration Technology Locks-in Demand

Comparing Vinyl vs Wood vs Metal vs Composite Windows and Patio Doors

Expensive Nature & Low Awareness of Composites: Key Hurdles to Growth

Wood and Metal: Widely Used Competitive Materials Present Challenges

Composite Doors vs. uPVC Doors

Demographic Trends Add Strength to Construction Spending, Drives Opportunities for Composite Windows and Doors

Population Growth

Rapid Urbanization

Expanding Middle Class Segment

Rising Standards of Living

