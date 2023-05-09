Rivers Agency Wins Big at 29th Annual Communicator Awards

Chapel Hill, N.C., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Communicator Awards is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations, and design.

The 29th annual Communicator Awards honored Rivers Agency with four distinctions for our work with Charles & Colvard, NWS, Autobell Car Wash, and Ori’Zaba’s Mexican Grill, including the competition’s highest honor for Charles & Colvard’s Made, Not Mined™ social campaign.

We’re thrilled that the accolades span four different categories and just as many media types, reflecting our team’s adaptability and strategic rigor. We are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to work with these visionary clients to conceptualize and execute award winning creative.

These awards are a reflection of our wonderful clients, who entrust us with innovative and exciting opportunities to showcase their brands. None of this work would be possible without collaborative partnerships, common ambition, and the type of authentic creativity that comes out when there’s real chemistry in the room.

Our highest distinction was earned by the Made, Not Mined™ social media campaign with Charles & Colvard, which received the Award of Excellence in the Social category. Rivers Agency helped to pave a distinctive lane for ethical luxury, embracing Charles & Colvard’s bold aspirations for the future of the brand and the diamond industry. The Communicator Awards awarded distinctions to three additional Rivers Agency projects:

NWS: Brand Guidelines, in the Brand Redesign category

Autobell Car Wash: Brand Guidelines, in the Brand Voice category

Ori’Zaba’s: Digital Posters, in the in-store category

NWS approached us for a rebrand after acquiring Canadian competitors Gap Wireless and JF Tech. By bringing along subtle brand elements from each of the three companies, we were able to create a dynamic new brand that feels familiar but looks and sounds as modern as the infrastructure solutions the company provides.

It’s no secret that fewer Americans are commuting to work in the wake of the pandemic. With aims to reassert their value and double down on their customer promise, our long-time partners at Autobell tapped us to future-proof their brand. Pillars, promises, and personality comprised a resilient brand strategy for the next era of Autobell.

Finally, we’re incredibly excited to win an award during our first year with Ori’Zaba’s Mexican Grill. We’ve had a blast leading all of their creative marketing activities this year, and we’re delighted to continue working with Ori’Zaba’s as their franchise quickly grows into a fast-casual staple.

"I can’t express enough gratitude for the hard work of our team members,” said founder and CEO Lauren Rivers. “Their creativity and ingenuity make Rivers Agency the place it is today. It’s not just what they’ve accomplished, but what they’re working towards each and every day.”