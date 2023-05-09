Massive MIMO Market Size is Projected to reach USD 36 billion at a 36% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Massive MIMO Market Research Report: By Component, Business Function, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical. - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 36 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 36 % during the assessment timeframe.

Massive MIMO Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global massive MIMO market report include

Nokia Corporation,

Ericsson,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

ZTE,

Verizon,

Sprint Corporation,

Bharti Airtel Limited,

China Mobile Limited, and

Deutsche Telekom AG.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 36 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 36 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities A large amount of data is transmitted with high speed at given time hence the massive MIMO is utilized to increase the rate of data transmission and reduce the latency. Key Market Drivers The rise in the implementation of new and improved software in communication networks increases the speed of data transfer with efficient network connectivity. The high signal-to-noise ratio for efficient transmission of data and network connectivity.

Drivers

Adoption of 5G to Boost Market Growth

In order to fully utilize 5G technology, a number of new technologies have emerged in recent years that must be incorporated into the existing network architecture. Massive MIMO is essential to the construction of 5G infrastructure because it enables uninterrupted high-speed data transmissions that will boost the effectiveness of 5G networks. Massive MIMO deployment is required in order to support 5G, which is further supported by the use of 5G chipsets, the IoT, & related technologies. According to massive MIMO market, rising M2M (machine to machine) communication penetration necessitates high bandwidth and exceptionally low latency, which is significant in the adoption of massive MIMO technology. Therefore, the market for massive MIMO is expanding because of the necessity for high bandwidth & low latency in 5G.

Opportunities

Increasing Use in Smart City Projects to offer Robust Opportunities

Massive MIMO can be used in smart cities to support the large number of connected devices and sensors needed for various applications, such as traffic management, environmental monitoring, and public safety.

Restraints and Challenges

Shortage of TDD Spectrum to act as Market Restraint

Shortage of TDD spectrum and dearth of spectrum allocations’ standardization may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Massive MIMO Market Segmentation

The global massive MIMO market is bifurcated based on spectrum, antenna type, and technology.

By technology, LTE advanced Pro will lead the market over the forecast period.

By antenna type, 64T64R will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By spectrum, TDD will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Massive MIMO Market COVID-19 Analysis

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, internet usage has significantly grown in volume. Online purchasing necessitates high-speed internet access, just like online schooling, telecommuting, and teleconsulting. Telecom providers recognized the need for increased bandwidth, which sparked interest in MIMO-based connection solutions.

Massive MIMO Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Massive MIMO Market

Due to their rapidly expanding advanced technologies and the vast number of businesses investing in the massive MIMO development in this area, Asia-Pacific now holds the greatest market share. Additionally, an increase in smartphone usage results in an increase in data sharing online, which is the main driver of this region's enormous MIMO market growth. Various applications favor the internet as a resource of information & communication as lifestyles change. Therefore, the use of massive MIMO aids in improving communication stability, speed up transmission and reception, and manage data traffic in this area. The Asia Pacific region will have a solid market share throughout the projected period, and the local market is anticipated to expand rapidly. The market growth in China as a result of the presence of major players has accelerated the growth of the sector throughout the APAC region. Due to the advancing advanced technology and the existence of significant firms investing in the development of massive MIMO in Asia-Pacific, the market for huge multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) technology will continue to flourish in this area. Additionally, a rise in smartphone usage will lead to a rise in online data sharing, which will function as a market driver & accelerate this region's market development rate. One amid the most significant nations for large MIMO is China. The first FDD LTE-based massive MIMO technology has been successfully field verified by Chinese firms Huawei and China Unicom utilizing an existing two-antenna getting terminal operating in the 20MHz band.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Massive MIMO Market

One of the regions where Massive MIMO market is anticipated to grow significantly is North America. This is probably because there are many important telecommunications industry participants in the area and since MIMO technology and mobile communication are widely used there. In North America, there is a burgeoning need for fast and dependable mobile connectivity, which is propelling the market for Massive MIMO. Additionally, in the North American region, the U.S. Massive MIMO market had the highest market share, & the Canada market for Massive MIMO had the quickest rate of expansion. During the projection period, North America is anticipated to develop at a 40.12% CAGR. The examination of North America includes the US, Canada, & Mexico, and the continent is one of the most developed in comparison to the rest of the world. The United States & Canada are developed countries, but Mexico is a developing nation. Due to the implementation of the 5G network technologies, population's uptake of the IoT devices which support 5G, & this region's growing adoption of 5G technologies, massive MIMO is in great demand in the area. Additionally, the U.S. economy is among the most developed in the world, and the country now has the greatest rate of the massive MIMO deployment. The top customers in the area have driven a desire for speedier connectivity, requiring network operators to install huge MIMOs. For instance, Sprint became the first U.S. operator to demonstrate massive MIMO for the TDD-LTE spectrum with the 64T64R both for the downlink & uplink on the operational LTE frequency thanks to collaboration between Nokia and Sprint.

