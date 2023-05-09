fullthrottle.ai Recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace

PHILADELPHIA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company who helps marketers identify, curate, and target audiences, today announces that it has been named as one of the prestigious Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2023. This award recognizes organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great workplace, thriving in the face of adversity and fostering employee growth and advancement at all levels.



fullthrottle.ai, which generates first-party data for a cookieless world, is trusted by over 6,000 businesses across the United States. The company differentiates itself from traditional third-party data companies by empowering brands to own and transform their data. With a mission to create meaningful relationships that drive team members and clients to unlock their full potential, fullthrottle.ai has cultivated a strong sense of community and communication among its location-invisible workforce.

The company's commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce is evident in its makeup — 54% of the organization is female, with 62% of leadership positions held by women. Geographically diverse teams operate across five time zones and six countries, allowing fullthrottle.ai to incorporate a wide range of approaches to problem-solving and solution delivery.

fullthrottle.ai's innovative approach to management has set it apart from its competitors. The company has developed on-going leadership and technical certification programs to accelerate the professional growth of its internal talent, valuing performance over associations.

"We are incredibly honored to be named on the Inc. Best Workplaces list," said Dave Regn, CEO of fullthrottle.ai. "Our team's diversity, innovation, and dedication have been instrumental in shaping our company culture. This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our employees in creating a supportive and empowering work environment."

Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

To learn more about fullthrottle.ai’s culture and career opportunities, visit the company’s careers page.

Contact

Press@fullthrottle.ai



About fullthrottle.ai:

fullthrottle.ai is an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company whose proprietary platform and technologies facilitate audience identification, marketing, and measurement across all mediums. As the fastest growing household-based marketing platform in the industry, fullthrottle.ai is dedicated to helping clients identify and resolve website visitors into first-party addressable households of real, in-market leads. For more information, visit https://www.fullthrottle.ai/.

About Inc. Media:

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace:

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.