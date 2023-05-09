Computer Microchip Market Is Expected to Reach USD 52.49 billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 10.6% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Computer Microchip Market Was Valued At $23.44 billion In 2021 And Is Expected To Expand $52.49 billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 10.6% From 2023 To 2030. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the rising demand for computer power, declining cost of microchip and growing number of microchip application.

Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data are driving an increase in computing power demand. The operation of these technologies requires ever-more-powerful computers, and microchips are an integral part of these computers. The number of uses for microchips is increasing. They are utilized in an increasing number of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, automobiles, and industrial machinery. This is driving the demand for ever-more-advanced and potent microchips.

Segmentation Overview:

Product Outlook:

By product type, the computer microchip market has been divided into integrated device, fabless, and foundry segments. Moore's law, which states that the number of transistors will double every two years, is frequently reflected in the architecture and design of microchips. This presents integrated device manufacturers with an opportunity to develop new products to meet the growing demand for microchips in their respective applications.

Application Outlook:

On the basis of application, the market for computer microchips has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, military & civil aerospace, and other applications. It is anticipated that high demand for computer microchips in medical devices, wearable devices, and bodily implants will propel market growth. It is anticipated that increased demand for microchips in autonomous vehicles will contribute to the growth of the computer chip market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global market for Computer Microchips has been segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and India. In the near future, this market will be dominated by the global Computer Microchips region.

Asia-Pacific, which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia, and other emerging economies, dominated the market in 2017, followed by North America and Europe. As a result of the emergence of new economies, the Asia-Pacific region experienced the highest growth rate during the forecast period. China's inexpensive raw materials and massive production facilities present a tremendous opportunity for the microchip industry. Due to its early technological development and high capital expenditure, the U.S. is anticipated to experience rapid market expansion over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

• Declining Personal Computer Demand

Between 2020 and 2025, the global market for computer microchips is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2%. It is anticipated, however, that the market will face certain obstacles that may impede its expansion. One of the major restraints on the expansion of the global computer microchip market is the diminishing demand for personal computers. The demand for personal computers has decreased in recent years, as people prefer smartphones and tablets that are more portable and easier to use. Consequently, demand for microchips used in personal computers has decreased.

• Increasing rivalry from substitute technologies

Increasing competition from alternative technologies is another factor impeding the expansion of the global market for computer microchips. In place of microchips, a variety of substitute technologies are available on the market. These technologies include ASICs and FPGAs as examples (FPGAs). These technologies are more effective and efficient than microchips. This is anticipated to reduce the demand for microchips, thereby impeding the growth of the market.

• Costs of research and development are high:

The global market for computer microchips is also expected to be restrained by the high cost of research and development. Creating new microchips is a costly endeavor that necessitates significant investment. It is anticipated that this will discourage new entrants and restrain market expansion. The presence of counterfeit products is anticipated to restrain the global market for computer microchips. On the market, there are several discounted counterfeit products. This is expected to reduce demand for genuine microchips and restrain market growth.

Opportunity Analysis:

Consumer Electronics:

The market for consumer electronics is one of the most significant drivers of the semiconductor industry. This market consists of electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. The ever-evolving and fluctuating nature of this market's requirements keeps the semiconductor industry on its toes.

Automotive

The automotive industry is an additional significant market for semiconductors. This market consists of automobiles, trucks, and buses. The semiconductor industry offers a vast array of products for this market, including sensors, microcontrollers, and power management integrated circuits.

Internet of Things:

Internet of Things (IoT) is a rapidly expanding market that will have a significant impact on the semiconductor industry. The IoT is a network of internet-connected physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other objects. These devices contain sensors and other electronic components that enable them to collect and exchange data.

5G Connectivity

5G is the next generation of wireless technology that is anticipated to have a significant impact on the semiconductor market. 5G is a wireless technology that provides faster speeds, reduced latency, and increased capacity compared to previous generations. This will enable a new class of applications and services that require high bandwidth and real-time data.

