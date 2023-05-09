Compass Self Storage Acquires Class A Self Storage Center in Greater Atlanta Market

Clevleand, Ohio, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of their newest self storage center, located at 7935 Senoia Road in Fairburn, GA. This self storage center represents the 19th Compass Self Storage location in Georgia, and the 103rd nationwide.

The newest Compass Self Storage location is a multi-story, state-of-the-art storage center that opened in April of 2022 and has over 85,900 net rentable square feet. It features easy access drive up units, climate controlled units, individual access control and offers 24-hour digital surveillance.

“We are proud to expand our footprint to serve the rapidly growing population in the Atlanta market. With nineteen Compass locations in the area, we can help provide self storage to the many residents and commercial accounts in that geography. We offer a one-stop solution for all their moving, packing and storage needs,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

