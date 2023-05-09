Global Fiber Optic Components Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: A $24.2 Billion Market in 2022 - New Initiatives & New Uses to Widen the Addressable Market

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Components: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2030
The global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Transmitters / Receivers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Fiber Optic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Pandemic Exposes Weaknesses of Present Systems Totally Dependent on the Internet
- Pandemic Impact on the Communications Technology Industry
- An Introduction to Fiber Optics and Components
- Fiber Optic Components
- Product Segments: Fiber Optic Components
- Market Overview
- Developing Markets Drive Growth
- Development of Telecommunications Sector: Key to Market Growth
- Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure
- Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments: Critical Driving Force
- Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market
- Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses
- Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Optic Fiber Cable Networks
- Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for Components Market
- Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters Fiber Optic Components Market
- Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Deployment of Optical Fiber Cable Systems
- Competitive Landscape
- Vertical Integration: A Key Competitive Advantage
- Horizontal Integration: Another Key Weapon in Competitive Arsenal
- Deregulation and Privatization of Telecom Sector Drives Fiber Optic Industry
- Improving Quality of Fiber Optic Products: A Strategy to Withstand Competition
- Reducing Installation Cost of Fiber Optic Networks
- Utilities in Telecom Sector - Implications for the Fiber Optics Market
- Fiber Optic Component Manufacturing: A Fragmented Marketplace
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Widening Use Case of Fiber Optic Cables Triggers Robust Uptake of Fiber Optic Components
- New Initiatives & New Uses to Widen the Addressable Market
- Innovations & Advancements: Key to Market Growth
- Growing Adoption of Data Intensive Internet Applications Creates the Need for Fiber Optics
- Government Funding & Active Involvement of Private Players Ramp Up the Fiber Optics Market
- Sustained Opportunities for Fiber Optic Connectors
- Surging Demand for Fiber Optic Amplifiers Augurs Well
- Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode
- Optical Isolators Market: An Insight
- Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators
- Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market: Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific
- Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market
- Fiber Optic Sensors Continue to Make Big Gains
- Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors
- Fiber Optic Sensing Offers an Ideal Technology for Permanent Reservoir Monitoring
- Growing Opportunities for Fiber Optics in Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects
- Healthcare Sector Evolves into a High-Growth Market for Fiber Optic Components
- Key Areas for Optical Fiber Technology in Medical Sector
- Military Applications: Niche End-Use Segment
- Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector
- Undersea Applications Enhance Market Prospects
- Rising Spending on Small Cell Backhaul Infrastructure Augurs Well
- Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demand for Fiber Optic Components
- Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks
- Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables
- Strong Growth on the Cards for Passive Optical Components
- Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components Make a Cut
- Two Way Communications: Uncertain Future Clouds Potential Opportunities
- Issues Related to Piracy of Cable Programming Sent Over Fiber-Optic Cables
