Global Fiber Optic Components Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: A $24.2 Billion Market in 2022 - New Initiatives & New Uses to Widen the Addressable Market

Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2030



The global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Transmitters / Receivers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Fiber Optic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 882 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Pandemic Exposes Weaknesses of Present Systems Totally Dependent on the Internet

Pandemic Impact on the Communications Technology Industry

An Introduction to Fiber Optics and Components

Fiber Optic Components

Product Segments: Fiber Optic Components

Market Overview

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Development of Telecommunications Sector: Key to Market Growth

Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure

Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments: Critical Driving Force

Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market

Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses

Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Optic Fiber Cable Networks

Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for Components Market

Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters Fiber Optic Components Market

Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Deployment of Optical Fiber Cable Systems

Competitive Landscape

Vertical Integration: A Key Competitive Advantage

Horizontal Integration: Another Key Weapon in Competitive Arsenal

Deregulation and Privatization of Telecom Sector Drives Fiber Optic Industry

Improving Quality of Fiber Optic Products: A Strategy to Withstand Competition

Reducing Installation Cost of Fiber Optic Networks

Utilities in Telecom Sector - Implications for the Fiber Optics Market

Fiber Optic Component Manufacturing: A Fragmented Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widening Use Case of Fiber Optic Cables Triggers Robust Uptake of Fiber Optic Components

New Initiatives & New Uses to Widen the Addressable Market

Innovations & Advancements: Key to Market Growth

Growing Adoption of Data Intensive Internet Applications Creates the Need for Fiber Optics

Government Funding & Active Involvement of Private Players Ramp Up the Fiber Optics Market

Sustained Opportunities for Fiber Optic Connectors

Surging Demand for Fiber Optic Amplifiers Augurs Well

Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode

Optical Isolators Market: An Insight

Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators

Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market: Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific

Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market

Fiber Optic Sensors Continue to Make Big Gains

Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensing Offers an Ideal Technology for Permanent Reservoir Monitoring

Growing Opportunities for Fiber Optics in Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects

Healthcare Sector Evolves into a High-Growth Market for Fiber Optic Components

Key Areas for Optical Fiber Technology in Medical Sector

Military Applications: Niche End-Use Segment

Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector

Undersea Applications Enhance Market Prospects

Rising Spending on Small Cell Backhaul Infrastructure Augurs Well

Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demand for Fiber Optic Components

Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks

Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables

Strong Growth on the Cards for Passive Optical Components

Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components Make a Cut

Two Way Communications: Uncertain Future Clouds Potential Opportunities

Issues Related to Piracy of Cable Programming Sent Over Fiber-Optic Cables

