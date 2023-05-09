United States Financial Institutions Priorities for 2023: Brace for the Short, Prepare for the Long

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brace for the Short, Prepare for the Long: US Financial Institutions Calibrate Priorities for 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As record-high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, a cryptocurrency cooldown and the third year of a global pandemic squeeze the economy, financial institutions are plotting a course for 2023.

Banks, financial technology companies, credit unions and consulting firms are evaluating their risk appetites and leaning into digital-first strategies. Leaders across the industry are split on recession timelines, but their aggregate outlook on investments inspires hope for recovery.

Key topics in the finance world like environmental, social and governance (ESG) action, potential regulations and innovation opportunities are still taking up real estate in financial firms' strategies, but banks and fintechs are also worried about inflation and its impact on their customers.



Looking toward an uncertainty-laden year, companies are intentionally outlining customer-centric, high-tech go-forward plans. This report from American Banker - the banking-focused publication analyzes the paths that companies across financial sectors are charting for 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Findings

About this book

Research methodology

Macro matters

Policy and regulation

Technology touch

Customers are key

Conclusions

