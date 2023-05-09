Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Recognizes Teacher Appreciation Week

Dallas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating hardworking teachers and their graduates as summer break nears.

This year, Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Monday, May 8th - Friday, May 12th and Dickey’s is thrilled with the opportunity to show teachers they are valued, appreciated, and deserving of this important recognition.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, educators visiting their local Dickey’s store and providing a valid employment ID, will receive a FREE Big Yellow Cup with a minimum purchase of $10.

“At Dickey’s we are pleased to celebrate teachers,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The impact that these extremely hardworking men and women have on the lives of so many students is something to celebrate.”

In addition to celebrating teachers, Dickey’s also offers a variety of Packs that are perfect for upcoming Graduation parties, no matter the size. You can find the offers below or at www.dickeys.com:

Picnic Pack (starting at $35.90) – one choice of meats, two large sides and four slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

one choice of meats, two large sides and four slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. Family Pack (starting at $61.60) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six. XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.40) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing. BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12.

Guests can also bring the barbecue home, keep your guests out of the kitchen and around the table. Dickey’s is always offering catering services perfect for any size gathering, available to order now!

For more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment