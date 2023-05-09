Global Law Enforcement Software Market Report 2023: Increasing Ransomware Attacks Propels Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement Software Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global law enforcement software market is expected to grow from $12.68 billion in 2022 to $14.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The law enforcement software market is expected to reach $21.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Major players in the law enforcement software market are IBM, Accenture , Motorola Solutions, Oracle, Axon , Abbott Informatics, Omnigo Software, Column Technologies, DFLABS, Palantir Technologies, Nuance Communications, CyberTech, ALEN, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, CODY Systems , Cyrun , Guardian Alliance Technologies, Matrix Pointe Software, Lexipol, and Tracker Products.

Law enforcement software is a programme used to collect, record, store, and share information related to legal investigations. It ensures that all legal documents, including evidence, are securely stored and shared with the appropriate authorities. The law enforcement software is specifically designed for law enforcement, legal, and public safety agencies to streamline and improve efficiency in their investigations, threat detection, evidence management, and safety operations.



The main components of law enforcement software are solutions and services. Solutions for law enforcement are created to recognize, stop, react to, and plan for criminal situations. The solutions are used to avoid the complexities involved in deploying and integrating law enforcement software solutions with agency systems.

Law enforcement solutions give law enforcement agencies the ability to handle essential data for crime analysis, such as crime databases and records. The various solutions are computer-aided dispatch, case management, record management, jail management, incident response, and digital policing, and the modes used for deployment are cloud and on-premises.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the law enforcement software market. The adoption of Vaas services continues to grow within collaboration and workplace flexibility. Video as a Service (VaaS) is the multiparty delivery or point-to-point video conferencing capabilities over an IP network by a managed service provider.

In January 2021, Motorola Solutions Inc., a United States-based software, systems, and services provider, announced the introduction of a new Video-as-a-Service (VaaS). The new product combines body-worn cameras, digital evidence management software, and cloud-based support for transparency for law enforcement agencies. This has also helped the company gain a significant share of the market.



In June 2021, Accenture, an Ireland-based information technology services and consulting company, acquired Novetta for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the company aims to provide law enforcement organisations with the ability to utilise data for their mission and empower the workforce. Novetta is a US-based advanced analytics company serving law enforcement organisations.



North America was the largest region in the law enforcement software market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the law enforcement software report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Law Enforcement Software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



An increase in ransomware attacks will propel the growth of the workplace stress management market. Ransomware encrypts the victim's sensitive data and holds it hostage, refusing to release it until the user pays a fee. These attacks have harmed many law enforcement and government agencies, with many losing years of data and potentially jeopardising critical cases. For instance, in 2021, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, there were 2,084 ransomware complaints from January to July 31, 2021, which is a 62% year-over-year increase. Rising attacks will drive the growth of the law enforcement software market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.16 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $21.24 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

