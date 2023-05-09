Oxford Biomedica Solutions to Present Company Capabilities and its Platform at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy in Los Angeles

BEDFORD, Mass., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC, offers The Full Solution™ services, which includes end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities. The scientific team uses an innovative approach to develop and produce Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vectors used in gene therapy. Oxford Biomedica Solutions will be presenting on its industry leading capabilities, including its platform ability to achieve high titers of >1E15 vg/L and >E17 vg of Drug Substance from a single 500L bioreactor at an upcoming Industry conference. “With our current productivity levels, we are now moving to a more economically viable gene therapy model. This allows us to address the broader therapeutic indications, which is critical to our industry and patients,” said Tim Kelly, CEO of Oxford Biomedica Solutions.



American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

The Oxford Biomedica Solutions platform has demonstrated performance of >1E15 vg/L titer, greater than 90% fully intact vector, formulation stability at 2-80C, and consistency across hundreds of constructs and all serotypes tested. A sampling of the technical breadth and capability will be shared at the upcoming ASGCT conference, located at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 16th -20th, 2023.

Symposiums:

Industry Sponsored Symposium on May 17th from 12:00 – 1:30pm

Presenters: Dr. Aisleen McColl-Carboni, Senior Director of Analytical Development and Dr. James Miskin, CTO

Title: Moving gene therapy forward – how process improvements drive productivity to reach more patients

Exhibitor Showcase on May 17th from 3:45 – 4:15pm

Presenter: Kelly Quesada, Senior VP of Strategy and Business Operations

Title: Advancing your gene therapy game - lessons learned from the AAV experts

Oral Abstract Presentations

Title: Ahead of the Game– A scalable purification AEX platform capable of achieving < 10% empty capsids

Session Date and Time: Tuesday May 16, 2023 from 2:00pm - 2:15pm



Title: Development of a novel plug-and-play upstream process offering scalable, high-yield production of high-quality AAV vectors

Session Date and Time: Wednesday May 17, 2023 from 3:45pm - 4:00pm

Title: Formulate for Success: Early Investment in Drug Product Development Enables Platform Stabilization of Multiple AAV Serotypes, Refrigerated Supply Chain, and Accelerated Dosing Timelines

Session Date and Time: Thursday May 18, 2023 from 2:15pm - 2:30pm



Poster Presentations

Date: Thursday May 18, 2023

1) Optimizing Helper plasmids by removing unnecessary “junk” DNA significantly increases AAV productivity. Poster # P1134.

Date: Friday May 19, 2023

2) Digital Droplet PCR Assay Robustness. Poster # 1559

3) Gene EXPRESSion Platform: Enabling Early Potency Development and Stability Assessment Poster #1358

Contact:

Oxford Biomedica Solutions

www.oxbsolutions.com

T: +781.428.4536/ E: solutions.partnering@oxb.com

About Oxford Biomedica Solutions

Oxford Biomedica Solutions offers a plug and play platform that is capable of achieving both high titer and high product quality vector for partners. The platform has already been proven with six INDs and CTAs. High titer, high product quality, proven expertise, and speed are the foundation of the platform. This unique platform and fully integrated end-to-end capabilities, from vector design and process development through to clinical trials, are now available to partners. For more information, contact us at solutions.partnering@oxb.com or visit our website at oxbsolutions.com.