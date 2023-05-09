Sentient Energy Ranked as Leader in Distribution Grid Sensing and Measurement Solutions by Guidehouse Insights

FRISCO, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy , the leading provider of intelligent line sensors and grid analytics solutions for the distribution grid, has been ranked number one in the Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard for Distribution Grid Sensing and Measurement Solutions.



The Guidehouse Insights report assesses the competitive landscape for advanced distribution grid sensing and measurement solutions providers, and how well different companies are positioned to address customer needs. Sentient Energy was ranked highest in strategy and execution in providing innovative line sensing, data analytics, optimization and control technologies for the distribution grid. The company’s comprehensive grid edge hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient power.

"The market for advanced distribution grid sensing and measurement solutions is reaching an inflection point, spurred by accelerating deployment of distributed energy resources (DER), particularly behind the meter, growing resiliency demands on the part of regulatory bodies worldwide, and increased instances of devastating storm and wildfire events," says Richelle Elberg, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "While visibility into the distribution grid has historically been low relative to the transmission grid, the stage is set for accelerated demand for advanced distribution grid sensing and measurement solutions."

Several market drivers are propelling the adoption of distribution sensing and measurement globally. Largely, this growth is fueled by the ongoing transition to a digital and decentralized grid. Mounting DER penetration is another key market driver. In areas where electric vehicle (EV) or solar penetration is growing, utilities must understand the changing load profiles on those feeders. A high degree of overnight EV charging or a concentrated area of rooftop solar panels can drastically alter the timing and scale of a utility's energy demand versus what it may have experienced over many decades of relatively stable load growth, according to the report.

Sentient Energy’s intelligent sensing solutions are used globally by utilities of every size and deployed in over 25 of North America’s largest utilities. With Sentient Energy, utilities achieve up to 20% reduction in outage time and up to 60% patrol cost savings. Learn more about why 8 out of 10 of the largest utilities in the U.S. choose Sentient Energy, at the links below:

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent line sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the grid. Sentient Energy’s hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy’s Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentientenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.