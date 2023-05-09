Safety Glass Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% Through 2030 Due to Increasing Demand from Construction and Automotive Industries, According to IndexBox Report

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has released a new report on the global safety glass market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its growth prospects till 2030.



Trial access to the market data is available on the IndexBox platform, which offers comprehensive data and analysis of the industry. The report includes a market forecast till 2030 and analyzes the key factors driving growth in the industry.

The report identifies the key growth drivers and challenges in the market, as well as the factors affecting demand for safety glass. It provides an overview of the major consuming industries and how they affect the industry.

The largest market for safety glass and its growth prospects are also analyzed in the report. Key statistics and information on the 10 largest manufacturers in the industry are also included.

The report is a valuable resource for companies operating in the safety glass market, as well as investors and analysts looking to gain insights into the industry.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for safety and security in construction and automotive industries Growing use of laminated and tempered glass in architectural applications Advancements in glass technology and manufacturing processes Rising awareness about the benefits of safety glass

Key Challenges:

High cost of safety glass compared to traditional glass Limited availability of raw materials for manufacturing safety glass Stringent regulations and standards for safety glass products



Major Consuming Industries:

Construction Automotive Aerospace Electronics Defense



Top 10 Manufacturers:

AGC Inc. Saint-Gobain S.A. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. Central Glass Co., Ltd. Guardian Industries Corp. Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co., Ltd.

The global safety glass market is divided into several regions, each with its own unique characteristics and factors driving market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for safety glass, accounting for 42.7% of the global market share in 2022. The region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing demand for safety glass in the construction and automotive industries. China and Japan are the largest consumers of safety glass in the region, owing to their large automotive and construction sectors.

North America is the second-largest market for safety glass, with the United States being the largest contributor to market growth. The region is expected to see steady growth in the market, driven by the growing demand for safety glass in the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries. The presence of key manufacturers such as Guardian Industries Corp., PPG Industries Inc., and Corning Inc. is also contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Europe is another significant market for safety glass, driven by the stringent safety regulations in the region. The construction industry is the largest consumer of safety glass in Europe, while the automotive industry is also a significant contributor to market growth. Germany , the United Kingdom , and France are the largest consumers of safety glass in the region.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to see significant growth in the safety glass market, driven by the increasing construction activities in the region. The growth of the automotive industry in the MEA region is also contributing to the growth of the market, particularly in countries such as South Africa and the United Arab Emirates .

Latin America is a smaller market for safety glass compared to other regions, but it is expected to see steady growth in the coming years. The growth of the construction industry and increasing demand for safety glass in the automotive sector are the key factors driving market growth in the region.

