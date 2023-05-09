Global Medical Imaging Displays and Post Processing Software Market Report 2023: Increasing Digitisation of Medical Imaging Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Displays and Post Processing Software Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global medical imaging displays and post processing software market is expected to grow from $4.45 billion in 2022 to $5.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.88%. The medical imaging displays and post processing software market is expected to grow to $8.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.39%.

Major players in the medical imaging displays and post processing software market are Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Softneta, mediCAD Hectec GmbH , Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Hitachi Ltd. , Koninklijke Philips NV, Shimadzu Corporation, 3dMD, Alma Medical Imaging, Barco NV , EDDA Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., and MEDIAN Technologies.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Medical imaging systems use high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound and echocardiography), magnetic fields (MRI), and electromagnetic radiation to provide medical professionals and researchers with the necessary information. Enhancing diagnostic interpretation is the main objective of digital picture post-processing in medical imaging. The medical imaging displays and post-processing software is used in surgery by radiologists and surgeons to view and examine images produced by imaging techniques like CT and MRI.



The main types of medical imaging displays and post-processing software are medical imaging displays and post-processing software. Medical imaging displays are used during surgery to transport, process, store, and show medical images. Medical display monitors serve a critical role in the medical imaging process by enabling radiologists and surgeons to study and assess the images generated by imaging modalities such as CT and MRI.

The medical imaging displays and post-processing software uses various technology including x-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, SPECT, and PET. The medical imaging displays and post-processing software gives different types of images such as 2D, 3D, and 4D. Medical imaging displays and post-processing software are applied in medical, commercial, and academic fields.



The medical imaging displays and post processing software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical imaging displays and post processing software market statistics, including medical imaging displays and post processing software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical imaging displays and post processing software market share, detailed medical imaging displays and post processing software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical imaging displays and post processing software industry.

This medical imaging displays and post processing software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technology innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the medical imaging displays and post-processing software market. Major companies operating in the market are developing software using innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), three-dimensional printing, cinematic rendering and digital twin technology and others to sustain their position in the market and provide advanced solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a revolutionary technology that analyses complex data using computerised algorithms. Diagnostic imaging is one of the most exciting uses of AI in medicine. With the potential to improve tissue-based detection and characterisation, AI has demonstrated outstanding accuracy and sensitivity in identifying imaging abnormalities.

For instance, in November 2021, Philips, a Netherlands-based health technology company, launched a new AI-enabled innovation in MR imaging. The new intelligent integrated MR portfolio from Philips is made to maximise diagnostic quality, accelerate workflows, and assure the effectiveness and sustainability of radiology operations. Such advancement by healthcare companies will lead to more efficient use of medical imaging displays and post-processing software.



In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a Germany-based medical device company, acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of Varian, Siemens Healthineers would address the expanding demand for individualised, data-driven cancer diagnostics and precision care to combat the world's rising cancer rates. Siemens Healthineers has the broadest portfolio in the MedTech industry, which presents a significant opportunity for value generation for the business. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of software and medical devices, including medical imaging display and post-processing software.



North America was the largest region in the medical imaging displays and post processing software market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical imaging displays and post processing software report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing digitisation of medical imaging is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging displays and post-processing software market. Digitisation involves transforming analogue signals or information in any form into a digital format understandable by computer systems or other electronic devices.

Large amounts of data can be transformed into insights using medical imaging displays and post-processing software, resulting in more accurate diagnoses, tailored treatments, and happier patients.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.11 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market Characteristics



3. Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market Trends And Strategies



4. Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market



5. Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Medical Imaging Displays

Post-Processing Software

6.2. Global Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

6.3. Global Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market, Segmentation By Image, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

2D

3D

4D

6.4. Global Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Medical

Commercial

Academic

7. Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nznrb1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment