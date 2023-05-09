Autonomous Mobile Robots Market to Record a CAGR of 18.1%, Lithium-Ion Battery to be Largest Revenue-generating Battery Type - Market.us

New York , May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market was worth USD 3.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 18.2 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Autonomous mobile robots are the type of robots that are mainly used in various industries for different uses like sorting, transporting, and picking products. These autonomous mobile robots are integrated with different sensors, cameras, manufacturing facility maps, and different software for seamless operations within the manufacturing facility. The benefits of autonomous mobile robots over manual labor, like low cost of labor, product damage prevention, automated process, and enhanced productivity, act as a growth factor for the autonomous mobile robots market.







Key Takeaway:

By Component, hardware held a dominating revenue share of 63.4% in 2022

held a dominating revenue share of in 2022 By Type, the goods-to-person picking robots leads the segment with a major account share.

leads the segment with a major account share. By Battery Type, lead battery covers a major revenue share of 48.6% in the market.

covers a major revenue share of in the market. By End-Use Industry, the automotive industry mostly uses autonomous mobile robots in its operations.

mostly uses autonomous mobile robots in its operations. Europe held a major revenue share of 29.4% in 2022.

held a major revenue share of in 2022. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Some industries using autonomous mobile robots are chemical, automotive, aerospace, electronics, pharmaceuticals, defense, FMCG, and many others. All these industries use autonomous mobile robots in their industrial operations to enhance productivity and prevent product damage.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Automation Across Industries: Industries are adopting advanced solutions in their facilities to increase efficiency and productivity within the industry. Many companies are switching to automated technologies for their benefits over manual labor work. Therefore, the autonomous mobile robots market has been experiencing growth in the last few years.

Industries are adopting advanced solutions in their facilities to increase efficiency and productivity within the industry. Many companies are switching to automated technologies for their benefits over manual labor work. Therefore, the autonomous mobile robots market has been experiencing growth in the last few years. High Productivity and Efficiency: Autonomous mobile robots complete the given task in the given time more efficiently and with less energy consumption. This is attracting more companies to adopt autonomous mobile robots in their companies.

Top Trends in Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

The trend of integrating advanced technologies in robots for more productive and efficient functioning is boosting the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market. The emergence of smart logistical services and automated warehouses has helped industries to synchronize all the resources and optimize them efficiently. These upgrading technologies it has created many opportunities in the market for companies to introduce advanced autonomous robots with extra features to meet the evolving distribution centers and warehouses.

Market Growth

The high efficiency of autonomous mobile robots is attracting more companies to adopt them. Industries are adopting advanced solutions in their facilities to increase efficiency and productivity within the industry. Many companies are switching to automated technologies for their benefits over manual labor work. Therefore, the autonomous mobile robots market has been experiencing growth in the last few years. Also, with the high penetration of the Internet across the world, e-commerce activities have risen significantly in the last few years. This has increased the demand for autonomous mobile robots in the e-commerce distribution channels for lifting and sorting of the high payload goods.

Regional Analysis

The global autonomous mobile robots market is dominated by the Europe region, accounting for a major revenue share of 29.4%. This exponential growth of the Europe region is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced material-handling tools within the manufacturing and transportation facilities of the industries. Many companies in the Europe region are adopting automation facilities in their industries to increase productivity and efficiency in the industry. These key factors are driving the growth of the Europe region in the global autonomous mobile robots market. Also, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Major countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on the adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence-based services and 5G networks.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. The autonomous mobile robots market is fragmented into many companies offering robots. The major companies in the market are adopting the strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaboration, and partnership to expand their market share across different regions and strengthen their position in the market. Some of the major players include IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., GreyOrange, Boston Dynamics, Harvest Automation, Stanley Robotics, inVia Robotics Inc., KUKA AG, Teradyne Inc., ABB Ltd, and other key players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 3.6 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 18.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 18.1% from 2023 to 2032 Europe Revenue Share 29.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increased adoption of autonomous mobile robots by the e-commerce industry in distribution centers and warehouses is driving the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market. The major companies in the e-commerce industry are using various types of autonomous mobile robots for their application in sorting, packaging, lifting, and many such functions. This has optimized the e-commerce industry's workload and helped them perform seamless operations. These key factors are driving the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market.

Market Restraints

Autonomous mobile robots cost less than the increasing manual labor cost. But the high initial investment and high maintenance restrict small and medium enterprises from adopting autonomous mobile robots. In addition, the cost to establish the proper autonomous mobile robots for distribution, sorting, and packaging for better productivity and high efficiency is very high than manual labor. Therefore, small and medium enterprises opt for manual labor over autonomous mobile robots. This is restricting the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market.

Market Opportunities

The major companies in the market are heavily investing in the research and development of autonomous mobile robots. The companies are aiming to upgrade the available robots with more precise and advanced technology. This move from the companies is expected to create many lucrative opportunities in the market over the forecast period. Also, the governments of many countries are also supporting the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market by introducing new subsidies and schemes for industries to adopt autonomous mobile robots.

Report Segmentation of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

Component Insight

The hardware leads the component segment with a major market revenue share in the account. This massive growth of the hardware segment is due to the high market demand for the spare parts used in autonomous mobile robots. The hardware of AMRs includes brakes, motors, sensors, batteries, and many other gears. Therefore, the high use of these gears in autonomous mobile robots is driving the growth of the hardware in the components segment of the autonomous mobile robots market. After hardware, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Software is an important part of autonomous mobile robots. The AMRs require various types of software to perform various functions.

Type Insight

The ability of the goods-to-person picking robots to navigate the flexible routes and carry the carts to transport the goods between the stations and workers is driving the growth of the robots in the type segment of the autonomous mobile robots market. The goods-to-person picking robots provide high efficiency in warehousing and manufacturing operations within the industries. This is attracting more industries to adopt the goods-to-person picking robots. Also, the self-driving forklifts are expected to grow during the forecast period. The growth of self-driving forklifts is due to the ability of these robots in the repetitive load-handling operations.

Battery Type Insight

The lead battery covers a major share of the battery type segment. This massive growth of lead batteries is owing to the advantages of lead batteries over the others in the competition. The lead battery costs much less than the other batteries in the competition and provides a stable voltage to the robot. Therefore, the lead battery is mostly preferred over the other batteries in the competition. However, lithium-ion batteries are expected to grow at considerable growth during the forecast period. The high energy density and long-life cycle are anticipated to switch the preferences of industries to lithium-ion batteries.

End-Use Industry Insight

The automotive industry leads the end-use industry segment by covering the significant revenue share in the segment. The growth of the automotive industry is due to the use of autonomous mobile robots in the automotive industry for various functions like painting, lifting, sealing, coating, transporting, and many such functions. This wide use of autonomous mobile robots in the automotive industry is boosting the growth of the automotive industry in the end-use industry segment of the autonomous mobile robots market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Components

Software

Hardware

Services

Based on Type

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Self-driving Forklifts

Goods-to-person picking robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Based on the Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead Battery

Nickel-Based Battery

Other Battery Types

Based on End-Use Industry

Automotive

Chemical

Electronics

Aerospace

Pharmaceuticals

Defense

FMCG

Other End-Use Industries

Based on Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

GreyOrange

Harvest Automation

Stanley Robotics

inVia Robotics Inc.

IAM Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

KUKA AG

Teradyne Inc.

ABB Ltd

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

In July 2021, ABB acquired ASTI Mobile Robotics Group. The aim of this acquisition between ABB and ASTI Mobile Robotics Group is to expand the robots and automation offering of ABB across the world.

In March 2022, Locus Robotics launched two new robots in the market, namely “Locus Vector” and “Locus Max.” These autonomous mobile robots have the capacity to lift the heavyweight payload.

