Zyter|TruCare Appoints Kevin Riley President and Chief Executive Officer

Rockville, MD, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Zyter|TruCare™ has selected value-based innovator, Kevin Riley , as the company's new president and chief executive officer.

Riley is a seasoned healthcare technology executive with over two decades of experience. Prior to his recent appointment, Riley was the General Manager for Healthcare & Life Sciences at Salesforce and oversaw the Health Cloud product lines. His prior experience includes senior leadership positions in public and private companies, including Chief Customer Officer at Salesforce, Chief Innovation Officer at Florida Blue, and Chief Executive Officer of GuideWell, Inc. Riley is best known for authoring decision-driven engagement strategies and delivering solutions for some of the largest healthcare and life science companies in the world.

Riley was selected after a months-long national search by the Board that included a large and diverse slate of talented and highly qualified executive leaders. Zyter|TruCare™ Board Chairman, Sanjay Govil said, “Kevin is the right person to lead our organization into the future. He is a seasoned innovation executive who combines a deep understanding of our industry and has launched several successful health tech companies. He is passionate about healthcare and understands the intricacies of value-based care.”

Zyter|TruCare™ provides an integrated population health platform that promotes care from anywhere, at anytime. Its digital transformation services support a customer driven strategy. “Our ability to deploy quickly, seamlessly, and at scale is critical for some of the nation’s largest and smallest health plans and providers,” said Govil. “Our successful legacy stems from our commitment to customers. Kevin shares these same values. The Board is excited to work with Kevin and realize our commitment to the market.”

“It is an honor to lead the business and help our customers deliver on their promises,” said Riley. “Zyter|TruCare™ has a distinguished history helping health plans and payor organizations deliver quality care using our comprehensive platform. It’s an organization with a core mission focused upon our customer’s success. I am humbled and grateful to the Board for its confidence and support.”

About Zyter|TruCare ™

Zyter|TruCare™ offers purpose-built software and services for payers, providers, and public health organizations to manage value-based care delivered to anyone, from anywhere, at any time. Our solutions deliver on our promise of consumer-centered care by empowering people to take control over their health and well-being through three main offerings:

A Population Health solution that combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

A Virtual Health solution that extends our Population Health offering with Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and omnichannel Communication capabilities on a single platform.

A Connected Health EDI offering that orchestrates secure, bidirectional, and API-enabled healthcare data between healthcare systems and stakeholders directly into their workflows and within their applications.

Zyter|TruCare™ offers professional services that apply strategy, design, and implementation expertise. Check us out at www.zyter.com or reach out to us to learn more.

“Zyter|TruCare” is a trademark of Zyter, Inc.”

