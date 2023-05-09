Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow from $32.38 billion in 2022 to $35.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow to $45.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market are BioMerieux SA , Becton Dickinson and Company, Synbiosis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Condalab, Bioguard Corporation, Liofilchem Srl, HiMedia Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Neogen Corporation, Hardy Diagnostics, SSI Diagnostica A/S, FASTinov, and Mast Group Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing refers to a critical tool for the veterinarian in choosing the best drug to treat bacterial infections in animals. Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is used to provide a treatment history, including any previously used specific antibiotics as well as any clinical background that might have an impact on the patient's typical bacterial flora.



The main product types of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing are disks and plates, culture media, accessories and consumables, and automated AST (antimicrobial susceptibility test) instruments. Disks and plates refer to a little circular piece of filter paper that has been dipped in an antibiotic solution and left to dry.

Disks and plates are used to identify the antibiotics that an infectious organism is sensitive to so that medical professionals can give the right medication. The animal types included are livestock and companion animals, that are tested in testing veterinary reference lab, veterinary research institutes, and others.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Major companies operating in the veterinary market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Recently, the market has witnessed the use of advanced imaging techniques and algorithms for more accurate, reliable, and rapid veterinary AST (antimicrobial susceptibility testing). For instance, in October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based science and technology company, along with Q-linea launched the ASTar System, a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (rAST) system. The fully automated ASTar System monitors bacterial growth using imaging techniques and algorithms, eliminating the need for subculture, which can take an additional one to two days.



In May 2022, bioMerieux, a France-based multinational biotechnology company, acquired Specific Diagnostics for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help bioMerieux strengthen its fight against antimicrobial resistance, expand its market-leading position in clinical microbiology, and further extend its global leadership in this field. Specific Diagnostics is a US-based company that developed a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) system.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. The regions covered in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market going forward. Zoonotic disease refers to a contagious illness that can spread from one species of animal to another, including from humans to animals (or from humans to humans). The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases will create a need to test and determine the best animal medication. Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing aids in choosing the best drug to treat bacterial infections in animals by checking treatment history and others.

For instance, In July 2022, according to an article published by the world health organization, a US-based government agency, stated that there was a 64% rise in the number of zoonotic cases in Africa. Furthermore, zoonotic illnesses are on the increase both internationally and in India. These emerging infectious diseases in humans account for 60% of cases, with 816 zoonotic pathogens out of 1407 human pathogens. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is driving the growth of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.01 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $45.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Characteristics



3. Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market



5. Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Disks And Plates

Culture Media

Accessories And Consumables

Automated AST (Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test) Instruments

6.2. Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Livestock Animals

Companion Animals

6.3. Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Veterinary Reference Lab

Veterinary Research Institutes

Other End-Users

7. Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srowzm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment