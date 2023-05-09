BASF Safety Scouts program returns for its third year, supporting farm safety for families across North America

CALGARY, ALBERTA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions (BASF) is excited to continue to support farm safety with the return of the BASF Safety Scouts program.

The initiative is returning for a third consecutive year, providing refreshed content for younger participants, a new and evolved offering for older children, as well as expanding into the U.S.

Since launching in 2021, the BASF Safety Scouts program has reached over 600 Canadian communities, with families from nine provinces registering for the kits. This year, 2,000 kits will again be made available to farm families throughout Canada and 2,000 kits will be available in the U.S., free of charge while supplies last.

Since its launch, the BASF Safety Scouts program has supported families to engage children in learning about the value and importance of farm safety. Through kits containing educational activities, a safety pledge, a reward sticker and certificate, and a high-visibility safety vest, cohorts of BASF Safety Scouts take on the role of their farm’s Safety ambassador. The kits provide children with an interactive and fun way to engage in learning about farm safety.

The BASF Safety Scouts program offers two kits. The Safety “Scout” kit is designed for children six years of age and younger. This year, BASF is introducing a Safety Captain kit which will encourage children seven years of age and older to take an active role in supporting safety on their farms. Safety Captain kits include activities geared for older children and promote safety leadership, including working with an adult to choose a designated “Safety Spot” muster point on the farm.

“BASF is committed to advocating for and prioritizing farm safety year-round,” says Andrea McConnell, Manager of Customer Solutions at BASF. “For our grower customers, retail and industry partners, there is nothing more important than the safety of the people who work on their farms and agricultural operations.”

“Farmers go to work every day doing the biggest job on earth. We take great pride in supporting the next generation of farmers through the BASF Safety Scouts program designed to support farms to be safer and healthier places for all to live, work and play,” McConnell adds.

Participants in the BASF Safety Scouts program will receive a kit tailored for their respective age groups with content catered toward farm safety, including an adjustable and CZA Z96-15 compliant child-sized safety vest and safety-themed activities.

With an ever-present need for awareness around farm safety, the BASF Safety Scouts program plays a critical role in helping farm families and caregivers keep safety top of mind and instill these values from a young age.

Safety Scouts and Safety Captains can share pictures, videos, drawings and safety tips by tagging @BASFAgSolutions on Twitter using the hashtag #BASFSafetyScouts. To learn more about the BASF Safety Scouts program and register to receive a free kit, please visit https://agriculture.basf.ca/west/company/our-stories/BASF-safety-scouts.html.

