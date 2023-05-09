Global Web Content Management Market Report 2023: Increasing Proliferation of Web Services Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Content Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global web content management market is expected to grow from $9.27 billion in 2022 to $11.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The web content management market is expected to grow to $21.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%.

Major players in the web content management market are OpenText Corporation, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Sitecore Corporation A/S, Episerver Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Acquia Inc., E-Spirit, Rackspace Hosting Inc., HubSpot, RWS Group, Progress Software Corporation, Crownpeak Technology Inc., and Hyland Software Inc.

Web content management is a process or application to create, store, manage, and alter the content on a webpage. In simple language, and helps to build a website without having prior knowledge of writing coding language. It may be in any form such as text, graphics, audio, and video. The web content management is used to secure content without prior use of authorized tools.



The major components of web content management are solutions and service. The solutions in web content management refer to a piece of software that helps users to make, edit, publish, and store digital content. By organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and can be deployed in two modes such as on-premises and cloud. It is used by different industry vertical such as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, government, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and others.



Technological advancements are emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the web content management market. Major companies operating in the web content management market are focused on developing new and innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

In April 2022, Centerbase, a US-based provider of cloud-based legal technology for mid-sized law firms acquired Legalfit for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to provide Centerbase with the ability to provide complete client and issue lifecycle management, supporting the company's goal of fostering the expansion of legal firms. Legalfit is a US-based web marketing platform and content management system (CMS) built specifically for law firms.



North America was the largest region in the web content management market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the web content management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the web content management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing proliferation of web services is expected to propel the growth of the web content management market going forward. Web services are a collection of standards and protocols that are used to exchange data between systems or applications. Web content management becomes an important part of any organization with the increasing significance of web presence as a result of an increasing volume of content continuing to proliferate.

For instance, in 2021, according to a report shared by W3Techs, an Austria-based information provider about the usage of various types of technologies on the web, WordPress, a free and open-source content management system written in PHP developed by WordPress Foundation, is contributing to 39.5% of all websites in 2021 compared to 35% of sites in 2020, that means WordPress is used by two out of every five websites. Also, WordPress usage has grown by 12% annually on average, reaching 43.2% in 2022. Therefore, the increasing proliferation of web services is driving the growth of the web content management market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.03 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $21.82 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global

