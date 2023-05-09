Digital Radiology Market Picks Pace, a New Study Foresees Dominance of Portable X-ray Machines

London, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Osteoporosis Foundation estimated around 8.9 million fractures every year, due to osteoporosis alone. There has been alarming rise in the prevalence of several other orthopedic conditions over the recent past that continues to grow with glaring numbers each year. With growing demand for effective diagnosis and treatment in case of orthopedic conditions, the need for an efficient imaging technology also continues to soar. The global digital radiology market is expected to grow strong amidst an increasing number of orthopedic surgical procedures, and growing cases of injury due to deteriorating lower bone density. The other major conditions that uphold the market growth include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, cancers, and musculoskeletal illnesses. The year of 2020, despite pandemic-related limitations saw nearly 99,333 major orthopaedic procedures (NCBI). In its new upcoming study, Fairfield Market Research intends to provide valued insight into how the growth of the digital radiology market will unfold over the near term.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Throughout the period of assessment, the portable X-ray devices segment is projected to retain lead in the digital radiology market space. The compact, portable features of these devices, and widespread availability are likely to uphold the dominance of the segment in terms of sales. With growing awareness about how the portable X-ray machines can reach even the most remote locations to overcome life-threatening situations by ensuring prompt care in form of on-the-spot diagnosis, the demand will continue to rise high. The study also reports frequent new launches in the portable X-ray equipment category.

Insights into Regional Analysis

The US has been on an accelerating transformation from the conventional imaging technologies to their digital counterparts. The growing need for precise, early diagnosis to arrive at the appropriate treatment methods is expected to continue driving the growth of digital radiology market here. North America’s prospects are thus likely to remain on an uptrend through the next few years. The Arthritis Foundation reported in 2021 that approximately 1.5 million people in the US alone are living with rheumatoid arthritis, especially the women in the age group of 30-60 years. The demand for advanced technology imaging is therefore projected to be higher in this region. In addition to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the market here will benefit from the rise of innovative thin client 3D viewers.

On the other hand, the digital radiology market of Asia Pacific reflects strong growth in attractiveness over the years to come. Increasing availability of high-quality healthcare services, and surging healthcare spending of governments, as well as consumers will majorly contribute toward the growth of Asia Pacific’s digital radiology market. Besides, an expanding elderly population, and swelling chronic disease burden further underpin faster growth of the digital radiology market in the region. The primary findings of the report also suggest a significant role of the growing number of cases of orthopedic conditions in market build-up.

Key Competitors in Global Digital Radiology Market Space

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Canon, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison, Hologic Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Konica Minolta, Varex Imaging Corporation, ACTEON (France), and MinXray, Inc. represent some of the significant players leading the competition landscape of global digital radiology market.

Global Digital Radiology Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

Analog X-ray Systems

Digital X-ray Systems

By Application

General Radiography

Chest Imaging Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Cardiovascular Imaging

Other General Radiography Applications

Dental Applications

Mammography

Cancer

Fluoroscopy





By Technology

Direct Radiography

Computed Radiography

By Portability

Fixed Digital X-ray Systems

Floor-to-Ceiling-Mounted Systems

Ceiling-Mounted Systems

Portable Digital X-ray Systems

Mobile X-ray Systems

Handheld X-ray Systems

By Systems

Retrofit Digital X-ray Systems

New Digital X-ray Systems

By End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Dental Care Centers





By Price Range

Low-End Digital X-ray Systems

Mid-Range Digital X-ray Systems

High-End Digital X-ray Systems





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Digital Radiology Market

Digital Radiology Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





