Epiq Expands Support for Global Business Transformation Solutions and Workplace Transformation in Canada

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today the continued growth of its international business through its expansion to support ongoing workplace transformation initiatives in Canada.



Through this expansion, Epiq will support the Toronto office of Mintz, an enterprise ranked No. 98 on the Global 200 survey in 2022 with more than 600 lawyers and seven offices worldwide. Last month, Mintz announced the opening of its new office at 200 Bay Street’s South Tower, an iconic pillar of Toronto's Financial District. The office adds depth and breadth to Mintz’s global Life Sciences practice and further expands the firm’s strong Private Equity, Capital Markets, and Pensions and Employment practices.

“We are thrilled to further expand our business support in Canada and help Mintz as they launch their new Toronto office,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. “It is a privilege to partner with a well-respected, progressive global law firm and to support their strategic initiatives as they continue to grow.”

Epiq has a long-standing relationship with Mintz, providing office services across all of their U.S.-based office locations, as well as recently expanding to deliver administrative services for their Patent group. Through this increased partnership, Epiq will now also offer office services, flex services, and equipment to the firm’s Toronto office. Mintz selected Epiq based on its proven ability to provide superior service. Bringing its recognized focus on process innovation, commitment to customer success, and serving as an equipment-agnostic provider, Epiq can ensure Mintz receives exceptional support to address the firm’s specific needs at a cost-effective value.

“Epiq has a knack for anticipating client needs and delivering customized solutions for unique problems,” said Alan Hertz, Chief Administrative Officer at Mintz. “Subsequently, as we looked to expand our presence in Canada, there was no question that Epiq – with their highly skilled talent and in-depth expertise around process innovation – was the right partner to help us launch this office location seamlessly, ensuring our clients receive the same level of service as they do across our other locations.”

Epiq’s understanding of the evolution of client pressures and priorities has helped it to become the trusted advisor to 93 of the Am Law 100 law firms, 47 of the Fortune 100 companies, and thousands of other brand name organizations across the world. Its global team of experts, specialists, and leaders in their fields are stationed across 19 countries and on-the-ground at hundreds of client sites. By leveraging its expertise with utility players, process improvement, and quality, Epiq is able to soundly engrain with clients’ strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

About Mintz

Mintz creates breakthrough legal strategies that help clients solve problems and forge ahead. Our attorneys combine legal, business, and industry insight to help navigate shifting challenges. We help clients comply with evolving regulations and compete in emerging markets. The firm has incredible depth of experience in the sectors driving innovation and growth including life sciences, private equity, energy & sustainability, and technology. The firm is also recognized as a litigation powerhouse. For more information, visit www.mintz.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com