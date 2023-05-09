Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Size Worth USD 1.60 Billion by 2030 at 4.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),“ Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Information By Treatment, End Users, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market Size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 1.15 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.60 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope

One in thirteen individuals will experience post-traumatic stress disorder at some point in their lives due to the rise in its prevalence. Post-traumatic stress disorder can arise due to a traumatic occurrence, such as sexual misconduct, war, collision with a vehicle, abuse of children, or other threat to one's life. It is an emotional disorder marked by distressing symptoms that make daily tasks challenging. The symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder include disturbing recollections or reliving the event, refusing things that remind the person of the trauma, unfavorable changes in thinking or mood brought on by the trauma and interfering with everyday tasks, and changes in the person's feelings in response to routine events. The condition's symptoms may appear immediately after an unpleasant occurrence or may take months or even years to manifest.

Most post-traumatic stress disorder survivors eventually resume their normal lives. Some patients do, however, also go through longer-lasting stress reactions. Patients with PTSD frequently have flashbacks or nightmares in which they recall their experiences. They may struggle with various issues, such as feeling detached, and these symptoms may be severe enough and persistent enough to impact the person's day-to-day activities significantly. A person can develop post-traumatic stress disorder after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder helps patients think more clearly, change their physical activity, and regain control over their lives. Post-traumatic stress disorder is treated using a combination of medications, therapies, self-care, and nutrition.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.60 billion CAGR 4.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Treatment, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in the number of clinical trials pertaining to post-traumatic stress disorder treatment Rising R&D activities for the introduction of novel therapies and drugs

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable contenders in the post-traumatic stress disorder market are:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Azevan Pharmaceuticals (US)

Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Mylan NV (US)

Greenstone LLC (US)

Bionomics (Australia)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (US)

Eli Lily and Company (US)

Pfizer (US)

GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Trends



Market Drivers:

The increase in the incidence of post-traumatic stress disorder is so great that 1 in 13 people will develop the disorder at some point in their lives. According to an NCBI article, 70% of adult Americans have experienced at least one traumatic event for, and 20% of them will develop PTSD as a result of such an event. The main market-driving factors are strong late-stage product pipelines and rising R&D to create novel treatment therapies. The market is primarily driven by the increase in post-traumatic stress disorder cases worldwide. Additionally, rising government initiatives for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment & management, rise in healthcare spending in developing countries and increase in R&D activities for antidepressant drugs against post-traumatic stress disorder are the key factors that provide post-traumatic stress disorder treatment opportunities. A lucrative opportunity for market growth is being created over the forecast period due to the rising demand for better therapeutic options driving R&D innovation and the launch of new therapeutic drugs.

This case is also driven by the increase in natural and man-made disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic and War conditions. Additionally, as the need for better treatment options grows, new therapeutic options will be developed through R&D and released, providing profitable possibilities for market expansion during the forecast period. The post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increased product launches and partnerships among key market players in treating PTSD.

Market Restraints:

Over the forecast period, the market's growth is anticipated to be constrained by post-traumatic stress disorder's beneficial side effects and expensive treatments, such as drug abuse.

COVID 19 Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented public health threat, has severely impacted the market for treating post-traumatic stress disorder. There has been an increase in demand for PTSD treatment due to several studies showing that COVID-19 boosts the risk of PTSD. Additionally, a significant number of patients experienced a decline in psychotherapies during the pandemic due to COVID-19, which resulted in a rise in the usage of drugs and medications designed to address the needs of the post-traumatic disorder therapy market. The prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder is rising globally, and more clinical trials are being conducted to treat it. Additionally, there is an increase in the research and development of novel treatments, all of which can be attributed to the market's growth.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Segmentation

By end users, the market includes ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics.

The market includes prazosin, anti-anxiety medications, psychotherapy, and medications by treatment.

Regional Insights



In 2020, North America held the largest market share in the global post-traumatic disorder industry, and it is anticipated to continue to hold this position throughout the forecast period. This is due to several factors, including the rising incidence of post-traumatic stress disorder, increased research and development activities, and the presence of reputable and well-established market players in the area. The rising prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder, an increase in research and development activities, and the existence of powerful and well-established market players are the main drivers of market growth in the nation. Additionally, it is anticipated that over the course of the forecast period, the growing number of clinical trials for novel drug creation for treating post-traumatic stress disorder will fuel regional market expansion.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience profitable growth due to the region's growing elderly population and the increase in cases of adult sexual and mental abuse. The high growth rate may be attributed to the rising disorder burden and the growing number of patients seeking medical attention for mental health. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by positive changes like government healthcare benefits, raised public awareness, and a greater willingness among people to seek medical care. Europe's post-traumatic stress disorder sector has the second-largest market share due to a greater understanding of therapeutic accessibility and efficacy and projects from both government and nonprofit organizations to strengthen and improve the healthcare infrastructure.

