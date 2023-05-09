Elderly Monitors Market to Perceive Highest Growth of USD 6.04 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Elderly Monitors Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. Market research covered in the reliable Elderly Monitors market report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, and buying intentions etc. This report aids to establish a correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Further, manufacturers can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which are analyzed here. It also supports to secure economies in the distribution of products and finding out the best way of approaching the potential. With the data included in the large-scale Elderly Monitors report, marketing of goods can be made efficient which leads to the elimination of all types of wastage.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the elderly monitors market which was USD 2.92 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Elder care , also known as senior care, is specialized care designed to meet senior citizens' needs and requirements at various stages of their lives. As a result, elderly care is a broad term that includes everything from assisted living and nursing care to adult day care, home care, and hospice care.

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the elderly monitors market during the forecast period include increased focus on the advancement of smart medical devices and improved technologies. The demand for cost-effective healthcare services to meet the decreasing number of healthcare staffs, availability of remote monitoring services for patients suffering from long-term chronic disorders is expected to drive the growth of the elderly monitors market.

In 2019, Best Buy announced that they had acquired Critical Signal Technologies and their subscribers/customers who used their services. This acquisition includes the valuable relationships that have already been established with a variety of healthcare providers, payers, and even housing establishments. This acquisition will enable Best Buy to enter the "Medicare Advantage" market.

Koninklije Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Wansview (China)

Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering (U.S.)

Resideo Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Care Innovations, LLC. (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Canary Systems (U.S.)

Reolink (U.S.)

Arlo (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

ALERTONE SERVICES LLC (U.S.)

Alive Technologies (Australia)

Digital Care Systems (U.K.)

SHL Telemedicine (U.S.)

Technological advancements

An increase in technological advancement, including the development of robots capable of assisting elderly people with day-to-day operations, is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, various government organizations are assisting this industry, which is fuelling market growth. In Australia, for example, the government funds an Aged Care Approval Round (ACAR) and similar other programs to assist service providers with grants or to build their facilities. Furthermore, as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, the government plans to provide a $52.9 million package to residential aged care (RAC), National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (NATSI), and Home Care providers over the next two years.

Technology

Home Telehealth

Safety Monitoring

End User

Hospitals and Nursing Homes

Home Care Organizations

Patients and Families

Growing awareness regarding elderly care

People's awareness of home care, adult care, and other services will increase demand for the market. With the rapid increase in the elderly population, the demand for elderly care services and products will drive market growth.

Increasing market trend towards elderly care services

The growing elderly population is expected to drive demand for elderly care services. The demand for care services has increased as the economy and social environment have changed. A growing elderly population places additional strain on the young generation to care for elderly family members while also working. As a result, there is an increased demand for elderly care services. Short-term services assist with daily basic activities, whereas long-term services focus on residential facilities. Long-term service necessitates medical attention and day-care. These are the certain reasons which help the market to grow.

Elderly Monitors Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the elderly monitors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the elderly monitors market because of the increased incidence and prevalence of patients with lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, well-established reimbursement policies and an increase in customer purchasing power will drive the growth of the elderly monitors market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 because of the growing sub-segmentation around the world Furthermore; the presence of major key players is expected to drive the growth of the elderly monitors market in the region in the coming years.

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Elderly Monitors Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Elderly Monitors Market, By Technology Global Elderly Monitors Market, By End User Global Elderly Monitors Market, By Region Global Elderly Monitors Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

