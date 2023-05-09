Global Autoimmune Treatment Market Report 2023: Increasing Investments in Research and Development of Drugs for Autoimmune Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoimmune treatment market is expected to grow from $6.08 billion in 2022 to $6.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The autoimmune treatment market is expected to grow to $10.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Major players in the autoimmune treatment market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Autoimmune Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biogen Idec Inc., Bayer Schering Pharma AG, GSK plc, and Genentech Inc.

Autoimmune treatment refers to the management and care of a patient for the purpose of combating autoimmune disease or disorder. This is a type of condition in which one's immune system starts attacking its own body cells. The autoimmune treatment is used to treat autoimmune diseases.



The main types of products in autoimmune treatment are consumables and assay kits, instruments and services. Consultation refers to seeking assistance from another physicians or health care professionals for diagnostic studies, therapeutic interventions, or other services. Diagnosis is the process of identifying the nature of an illness or other problem by examination of the signs and symptoms.

The main service types include consultation and diagnosis, therapy and monitoring and drug development that involve several diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, sjogren's syndrome, thyroiditis, scleroderma and others. The main drug classes include anti-inflammatory, anti-hyperglycemics, nsaids, interferons and others. The main end user are clinical laboratories, hospitals and others.



The autoimmune treatment report is one of a series of new reports that provides autoimmune treatment statistics, including autoimmune treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an autoimmune treatment share, detailed autoimmune treatment segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the autoimmune treatment industry. This autoimmune treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the autoimmune treatment market. Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Predicta Med, an Israel-based healthcare company operating in the autoimmune treatment market, launched Predicta Med which helps in the identification of autoimmune disorders for early detection and intervention.

The artificial intelligence technology and machine learning helps to greatly speed up a procedure that generally requires more than four years and at least four different doctors. Also, the accuracy rate increases to 84%, and it can also accurately detect lupus, multiple sclerosis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. This unique platform offers healthcare professionals an AI-powered way of expediting the diagnosis of autoimmune illnesses, which might improve provider efficiency, increase the efficacy of treatment, and improve patient care.



North America was the largest region in the autoimmune treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the autoimmune treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the autoimmune treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing investments in research and development of drugs for autoimmune diseases are expected to propel the growth of the autoimmune treatment market going forward. Research and development are the actions businesses take to innovate and launch new goods and services.

Research and development of drugs for autoimmune diseases allows for the development of more targeted, low-molecular-weight, orally active, and chemically characterized immune suppressive drugs with acceptable tolerability in the context of long-term autoimmune disease treatment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Autoimmune Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Autoimmune Treatment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Autoimmune Treatment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Autoimmune Treatment Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Autoimmune Treatment Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Autoimmune Treatment Market



5. Autoimmune Treatment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Autoimmune Treatment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Autoimmune Treatment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Autoimmune Treatment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Autoimmune Treatment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consumables and Assay Kits

Instruments

Services

6.2. Global Autoimmune Treatment Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consultation and Diagnosis

Therapy and monitoring

Drug development.

6.3. Global Autoimmune Treatment Market, Segmentation By Disease, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Sjogren's Syndrome

Thyroiditis

Scleroderma

Other Diseases

6.4. Global Autoimmune Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Hyperglycemics

NSAIDs

Interferons

Other Drug Class

6.5. Global Autoimmune Treatment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Other End Users

7. Autoimmune Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Autoimmune Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Autoimmune Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

