Global Mobile Security Market on an Uptrend with Increasing Use of Mobile Devices, and Growing Demand Security Solutions

London, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of technology by a growing number of individuals has led to an increase in the use of wireless technologies such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, to name a few. Individuals increasingly rely on these devices to store and access private or sensitive data, thus resulting in a greater demand for effective mobile security solutions. As mobile technology advances so does the potential for threats to mobile security. This has led to the development of new mobile security solutions that can safeguard users against threats such as mobile malware, ransomware, and phishing. This factor is expected to have a positive influence on the growth trajectory of the global mobile security market. Additionally, regulatory compliance standards are another aspect that continue to augment this global market. Mobile security solutions play a crucial role to many industries, allowing them to meet their compliance obligations and in the protection of sensitive data, marks a new study of Fairfield Market Research.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Mobile Security Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-security-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The global mobile security market is segmented based on – Offering, End-Use Vertical, Operating System, End-User, and Region. Based on the ‘End-Use Vertical’ market segmentation, the ‘BFSI’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the need for effective security solutions to safeguard online financial transactions. “Technological advancements continue to play a crucial role in furthering the trajectory of the mobile security market,” highlighted an analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

Insights into Regional Analysis

As per a study conducted by Fairfield Market Research, North America is expected to account for the majority market share in the years ahead. This can be attributed to factors such as the high adoption of mobile devices, the presence of major mobile security companies, as well as the stringent enforcement of data privacy regulations. Europe presently accounts for the second-largest share of the mobile security market. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to index the fastest rate of growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Intel Security, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Zimperium, Lookout Inc., VMware Inc., and IBM Corporation, constitute some of the major competitors dominating the competitive landscape of global mobile security market.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-security-market/request-customization

Global Mobile Security Market is Segmented as Below:

By Offering

Services Managed Services Professional Services

Solutions Cloud Security Identity & Access Management Network Security Data Security and Encryption Web Security Endpoint Security Application Security







By End Use Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Others





By Operating System

Android

iOS

Others





By End User

Enterprises

Individual

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Mobile Security Market

Mobile Security Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2019 - 2022

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2023 - 2030

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2023 - 2030

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-security-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk