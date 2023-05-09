Global Hazmat Suits Market Report 2023: Increase in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazmat Suits Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global hazmat suits market is expected to grow from $8.37 billion in 2022 to $8.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The hazmat suits market is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Major players in the hazmat suits market are 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Drager, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Ansell, Honeywell Inc., Halyard Health Inc., Kappler Inc., Matisec, Maine-Lee Technology Group LLC, SealWerks, and International Enviroguard.

Hazmat suits are all-body garments designed to protect the wearer against hazardous materials or substances, such as chemicals or biological agents. The suits are made from an impermeable material to ensure that the wearer does not get in contact with agents or substances. Hazmat suits protect chemical agents, nuclear agents, biological agents, and fire or high temperatures. These suits are usually gas-tight to protect the user from inhaling or coming into direct contact with dangerous substances.



The main types of hazmat suits are level A, level B, level C, and others. Level A hazmat suits are suits that provide the highest level of protection against vapors, gases, mists, and splashes mainly by garments, full-face masks, boots, and gloves. These are used by end-user industries such as oil and gas, mining, construction, healthcare, and others and applied in chemical waste, infection control, bio-hazard, hazardous material, and fire or high temperatures.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hazmat suit market. Major companies operating in the market are advancing toward the introduction of air purifying systems to safeguard against droplets and pathogens. Such technologically advanced products offer key players a competitive edge in the market.

North America was the largest region in the hazmat suits market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hazmat suits report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the hazmat suits market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increase in the number of nuclear power plants is driving the hazmat suits market. Nuclear power plant is a facility which transforms atomic energy into useful electricity. Nuclear power plants are increasing due to nuclear power being an attractive alternative to carbon-based fuels, upgrading existing plants, increasing generation capacity, and others. Nuclear engineers handle radioactive materials and construct nuclear devices such as reactor cores.

Therefore, when interacting with radioactive materials, hazmat suits are required to prevent risks to workers' health and enable a safe working environment.

For instance, according to International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, stated policies Scenario' for 2021 (WEO 2021 edition), the installed nuclear capacity will grow by over 26% from 2020 to 525 GWe by 2050 and by September 2022, there are around 55 reactors under construction. Thus, the increase in the number of nuclear power plants will drive the hazmat suits market in the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.95 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.65 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

