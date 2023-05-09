Game-Changing Chiber™, First Mushroom Fiber To Be An Approved Ingredient For Whole Foods Market

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinova Bioworks (Chinova), a Canadian food technology company, announced today its clean-label shelf-life extender, Chiber™, as the first mushroom fiber to be included in Whole Foods Market approved ingredient list.

Chiber™ is a natural fiber extracted from white button mushrooms that extends the shelf-life of food and beverage products. It has been gaining traction in the food industry due to its natural origins and ability to help reduce food waste by improving the quality and freshness of products.

Whole Foods Market has established a rigorous Quality Standards program that evaluates every ingredient used in the products sold in their stores. This program ensures only approved ingredients are used, and that every product meets the high standards of quality and safety that customers have come to expect from the retailer.

During a process which saw Chinova Bioworks provide detailed safety, processing, and application data on Chiber™ Mushroom Extract to the Whole Foods Market review team, the ingredient was added on to the list as an acceptable ingredient. The overwhelmingly positive results speak for themselves, with the ingredient featured in five listings: Chiber, Mushroom Fiber, Mushroom Derived Fiber, White Button Mushroom Fiber, and White Button Mushroom Derived Fiber.

"Chiber™ is transforming the food industry by providing a natural and effective solution for extending the shelf-life of food and beverage products," said Natasha Dhayagude, CEO and co-founder of Chinova Bioworks. "This milestone serves as a testament to Chinova's commitment to providing innovative and sustainable ingredients to meet the ever-evolving needs of manufacturers and consumers."

Using a patented eco-friendly process, Chinova Bioworks extracts a fiber from the upcycled stems of white button mushrooms to create a clean-label shelf-life extender easily incorporated into food and beverage products while providing broad spectrum protection against spoilage-causing microorganisms. Chiber™ is allergen-free, has no sensory impact, and extends the shelf-life of products without affecting their taste, texture, or appearance. Approved for use in the United States, Canada, and 70 other countries, Chiber™ is certified as vegan, Kosher, and Halal and is organic and non-GMO compliant.

"Whole Foods has been a trusted source for natural and organic products and we are proud to be the only natural and clean label antimicrobial ingredient approved under their ingredient qualification program. Chiber™ naturally meets their rigorous standards for transparent and healthy ingredients," said David Brown, COO and co-founder of Chinova Bioworks. "The approval of Chiber™ for use in Whole Foods stores provides food and beverage manufacturers with a clean label solution to enhance the quality and freshness of their products, while increasing transparency and sustainability."



Chiber™ Mushroom Extract is used across the food and beverage industry, including those in the beverage, bakery, plant-based meat, and plant-based dairy industries. With the approval from Whole Foods Market, Chinova Bioworks is able to work with more food and beverage producers to make their products clean-label and acceptable for the important national retailer.

About Chiber™:

Chiber™ is a groundbreaking, all-natural fiber upcycled from white button mushroom stems. With its natural preservation properties, Chiber™ enhances various products' quality, freshness, and shelf-life. It also provides broad-spectrum protection against commonly caused spoilage microorganisms such as yeast, mold, and harmful bacteria, providing a natural and healthy alternative to synthetic additives. Being allergen-free and with no sensory impact, Chiber™ extends the shelf-life of products without affecting their taste, texture, or appearance. Chiber™ is approved for use in North America and 70 other countries, is certified as vegan, Kosher, and Halal, and is organic and non-GMO compliant. Chiber™ represents a breakthrough in natural shelf-life extension and provides a sustainable solution to preserve the natural goodness of food and beverage products.

About Chinova Bioworks:

Chinova Bioworks is a Canadian food-tech company founded in 2016 to revolutionize the food and beverage industry by introducing natural and sustainable ingredients derived from white button mushrooms. The company's signature ingredient, Chiber™, helps reduce food waste for manufacturers by improving the quality, freshness, and shelf-life of their products while providing broad-spectrum protection. Chinova's clean-label technology reduces reliance on artificial ingredients and aids in lowering food waste. The company has raised $10.5M in investment and recently became a finalist in the Government of Canada's Food Waste Reduction Challenge. With a team of 30 employees, Chinova has made notable strides in promoting gender diversity in STEM, with 73% of its R&D department being women. The company is committed to advancing sustainable practices and driving meaningful change in the food and beverage industry.

