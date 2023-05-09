Disposable Intestinal Wash Bags Market to Reach US$ 19.4 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable intestinal wash bags market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 19.4 billion by the end of 2033, as per this newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for disposable intestinal wash bags is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 1.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). Sales of disposable intestinal wash bags are predicted to advance due to rising awareness across regions about intestinal disorders and their complications.



Intestinal wash bags are disposable pouches that are utilized to collect waste from the intestines during an enema or colonoscopy. The water enema kit, which is attached to a special nozzle is inserted into the rectum and then the entire waste is drained into wash bags. An enema pouch keeps the area free of debris and therefore the disposal of waste becomes easier.

A significant increase in gastrointestinal disease cases around the world is anticipated to be the main factor positively impacting the sales of disposable intestinal wash bags across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global disposable intestinal wash bags market is valued at US$ 16.7 billion in 2023.

Global demand for disposable intestinal wash bags is predicted to increase at a sluggish CAGR of 1.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Worldwide sales of disposable intestinal wash bags are anticipated to reach US$ 19.4 billion by the end of 2033.

North America and China, two prominent markets, accounted for a share of 60% in 2022.

Revenue generated from the clinical use of disposable intestinal wash bags was 70% of the global market share in 2022.



Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and increasing awareness related to hygiene and sanitation are set to fuel the demand for disposable intestinal wash bags, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Awareness about Effective Sanitation

Many people around the world are becoming aware of sanitation and hygiene practices resulting in an increased demand for disposable intestinal wash bags as they are helpful to maintain good personal hygiene. Moreover, they are also used to prevent the spread of infection.

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Procedures

Significant technological advancements are taking place in manufacturing procedures, which have resulted in the development of various innovative products. These newly developed disposable intestinal wash bags are easier to use and more efficient compared to conventional methods, which were used to clean intestines.

The growing popularity of disposable intestinal wash bags is predicted to stimulate people to opt for them compared to traditional methods.

Key Market Players

Medline,

Medtronic,

Microbar,

Seeking Health,

Flexicare Medical,

Atilim Saglik,

Coloplast,

Trustin Medical,

Yadamed,

Jshuatai, and Yzhuaguan.

These players are involved in various strategies, which help them to get a competitive edge in the global industry.

Segmentation of Disposable Intestinal Wash Bags Industry Research Report

By Type : Type A Type B

By Application : Clinical Use Coffee Enema Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the disposable intestinal wash bags market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (type A, type B), application (clinical use, coffee enema, others), and across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

