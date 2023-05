Lee Enterprises to present at Sidoti’s Virtual Investor Conference May 10-11

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Mowbray and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Millage will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti’s May Virtual Investor Conference - on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:45 Eastern Daylight Time.



The virtual conference can be watched live here. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For nearly 25 years, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Sidoti is also a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. Our small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America, enables the firm to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Lee Enterprises, Inc.

Lee Enterprises is a digital-first subscription platform providing local markets with valuable, high quality, intensely local news, information, advertising and marketing services with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have an average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 36 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:

IR@lee.net

(563) 383-2100