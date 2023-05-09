Masterbatch Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Replacement of Metal with Plastic Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Black, Filler), By Carrier Polymer (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 8,067.45 million by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, registering the CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Increasing replacement of metal with plastic is projected to fuel the market growth. In addition, rising demand from the European region is expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.



In terms of revenue, black masterbatch was the largest type segment in 2022 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. The increasing need for improving the surface appearance of plastic components in automotive and transportation, building and construction, and consumer goods is expected to contribute to the growth.

Additive masterbatch is being widely used on account of various properties it imparts to plastics such as antistatic, antifoaming, antioxidant, antimicrobial, thermo-stabilizer, barrier properties, metal deactivators, anti-block, flame retardant, UV stabilizer, oxygen scavenger, and abrasion resistance. The growth of the packaging sector, especially plastic packaging, is anticipated to drive the demand.



These are used in various end-use industries, such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, and agriculture, as it imparts useful functional properties such as smooth surface finish and desired hardness. The increasing spending capability of customers toward purchasing attractively packaged consumer goods is expected to trigger the need for various plastic componentss to improve the appearance and other properties. These factors together are anticipated to boost the market demand over the forecast period.



In terms of revenue, polypropylene (PP) was the largest carrier polymer segment in 2022 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Polypropylene offers excellent electrical resistance and does not present stress-cracking problems at high temperatures and strong chemicals. As such, it is useful in both rigid and flexible packaging applications. The demand for polypropylene as a carrier polymer is projected to increase owing to its excellent mechanical strength and flexibility offered by it. Polypropylene also enhances the quality of surfaces. It is lightweight and therefore, is used to replace metal components in the automotive industry.



Masterbatch Market Report Highlights

The black segment witnessed the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of nearly.7.1% as color masterbatch finds application in various end-use industries such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, and agriculture

Polyethylene emerged as the second-largest carrier polymer segment, in terms of revenue, in 2022. The growing popularity on account of useful properties of HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE is projected to drive the segment.

The packaging segment emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2022 due to different types of the industrial, customer, and retail packaging segments across various geographies

The U.S. market size was valued at USD 900.26 million in 2022. The consumer goods industry in the U.S. is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from customers.

According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles reached 8.3 million in 2022, up from 7.6 million in 2021. Thus, with the growing production of automobiles, the demand for automotive plastics in exterior and interior parts is anticipated to rise. This is likely to drive the demand for masterbatch in automotive sector over the forecast period.

