Global Telcos in the Metaverse Research Report 2023: Content Monetization Opportunities - Vast Revenue Await Operators Positioning as Metaverse Content Providers

The "Global Content Monetization Opportunities for Telcos in the Metaverse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study explores the opportunities for telecommunication operators to become metaverse content aggregators in a market still in its nascent phases, but showing clear signs of growth. The publisher expects that this analysis will provide telco operators with valuable insights to increase their footprint and penetration opportunities within the emerging metaverse space
Diversification beyond a telco's core connectivity business is a necessity as various traditional services (e.g., fixed-line telephony, wireless telephony, and broadband offerings) commoditize. Telcos that successfully transition their business to newer edge computing and digital content services will remain relevant and succeed in the market.
The metaverse arena is expected to offer telcos a new battleground to position themselves as digital content aggregators and recoup their investment in evolving network infrastructure. A growing number of information and communications technology (ICT) megatrends are gaining force and helping to unlock the power of the metaverse.
The evolution of 5G, IoT, cloud-based technologies, low-code and no-code platforms, blockchain, edge computing, and 3D engines are some of the main building blocks of the ongoing digital transformation. Telecommunications operators need to capitalize on the technological developments shaping the evolution toward immersive experiences.
Telcos can leverage powerful technologies to bring the metaverse to life to create new business models, drive customer engagement, gain a competitive edge, and monetize existing network infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Telco Content Monetization Opportunities in the Metaverse
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Definitions
- Definitions
- The Metaverse as Defined by the Publisher
3. 2022 Global Metaverse User Survey Results
- The Publisher 2022 IT Decision-maker Survey
- Investment in Immersive Technologies
- Business Potential and Deployment Status for Metaverse
- Main Benefits for Joining the Metaverse
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Telcos' Untapped Opportunity in the Metaverse
- Telcos' Services Status in the Metaverse
- Telcos' Services Status in the Metaverse
- Metaverse Ecosystem Constructs - Building Blocks
- The Metaverse will Run on Telco Networks
- Beyond Connectivity to Content Aggregators
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
5. Potential Business Models for Telcos as Metaverse Content Aggregators
- Telcos can Adopt Multiple Business Models
6. Innovative Use Cases by Early Adopters
- KDDI Virtual Shibuya and Virtual Osaka
- KT Meta Lounge and Genieverse
- LG U+ Virtual Office, U+ Kids Zoo, and Moono NFTs
- NTT Docomo XR World, XR City, and Qonoq
- Orange Virtual Stores
- SK Telecom's ifland
- Telefonica's Virtual Experience Zones
- Verizon Communications' Mobile AR Content
- Vodafone Metaverse Store and 5G Reality
- Other Telco Metaverse Content Monetization Examples
- What Telcos Can Learn from South Korean Carriers
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: New Metaverse Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 2: Immersive Work Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Gaming and Entertainment Experiences
- Growth Opportunity 4: Immersive Shopping
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zvz5n
