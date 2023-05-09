Renal Insufficiency Treatment market is expected to cross US$ 35.58 Billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 10.3% | Report analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Renal insufficiency treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 10.3% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Renal insufficiency treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 35.58 Billion. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, a growing aging population, and technological advancements in renal insufficiency treatment.



According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 37 Million people in the United States have kidney disease and over 700,000 Americans are living with kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, kidney disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, with over 1.2 Million deaths attributed to the disease in 2020 alone.

The increasing prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to drive the growth of the renal insufficiency treatment market, which includes a range of treatments for kidney failure and other renal disorders. These treatments include hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, kidney transplant, and medication.

Technological advancements in renal insufficiency treatment are also expected to drive the growth of the market. For example, the development of more advanced hemodialysis machines and catheters has made the procedure safer and more comfortable for patients, while the development of automated peritoneal dialysis machines has made peritoneal dialysis more accessible and convenient for patients.

Key Takeaways:

The global renal insufficiency treatment market is expected to grow with a 10.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

By end user, dialysis centres are expected to hold 45% of the market share in 2023 for Renal insufficiency treatment market.

North America is expected to possess 48% market share for Renal insufficiency treatment market in 2023.

Europe Renal insufficiency treatment market size is expected to possess 41% market share in 2023.

“An increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, a growing aging population, and technological advancements in renal insufficiency treatment,” states an analysts at FMI

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the renal insufficiency treatment are Nipro Corp., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Cantel Medical, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., AstraZeneca

Nipro Corporation produces a range of peritoneal dialysis products, including CAPD sets and cycler machines for automated peritoneal dialysis.

Fresenius Medical Care produces a range of dialysis machines, dialyzers, bloodlines, and other equipment and supplies for use in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment.

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Renal insufficiency treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Treatment Type (Dialysis, Medication, Kidney Transplantation) End User (Dialysis Centres, Hospital & Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Profiled:

By Treatment Type:

Dialysis

Medication

Kidney Transplantation



By End User:

Dialysis Centres

Hospital & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Renal Insufficiency Treatment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Treatment Type

