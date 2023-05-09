Publishing of Eimskip's first quarter 2023 results

English Icelandic

Investor meeting on 17 May 2023

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its first quarter 2023 results after market closing on Tuesday 16 May.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 17 May at 8:30 GMT at the Company‘s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO via phone (+354) 774-0604 or investors@eimskip.com.