Global and United States Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Last-mile Delivery Market Analysis Report 2023

This study analyzes how different market participants leverage this development to implement unmanned solutions for last-mile deliveries. For practical purposes, the market is segmented by platform size, with a special focus on small UGVs, which possess the highest adoption rate due to the lower security risks and flexibility to navigate sidewalks.

This report covers the most relevant growth opportunities for companies operating in this space, be it delivery platforms or developers of unmanned solutions, and how to leverage these opportunities to achieve growth.

The use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for last-mile deliveries grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with efforts to promote contactless deliveries. The development has helped improve public perception of unmanned systems and provide policymakers with guidelines to develop a coherent regulatory framework capable of enabling the integration of UGVs into delivery workflows.

Artificial intelligence is a major technology trend to enable the adoption of autonomous navigation in UGVs, improving safety and delivery times. Growth restraints include public concerns about privacy and security since UGVs are equipped with cameras and sensors to avoid obstacles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial UGV Last-Mile Delivery Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Overview, Trends, and Challenges

Types of Last-mile Deliveries by Unmanned Ground Vehicles

UGV Widespread Adoption Evolution by Segment

5 Major Growth Opportunities in UGV Last-mile Delivery

Comparison Between UGVs and UAS for Last-mile Deliveries

Main Growth Factors in the UGV Last-mile Delivery Industry

Market Size of UGV Last-mile Delivery Services

Representative Commercial Last-mile Small and Medium UGV Delivery Industry Participants

Product Types for UGV Last-mile Deliveries

Key Solutions Providers Developing LiDAR Sensors for Companies Offering UGV Last-mile Deliveries

Regulatory Timeline for UGV Last-mile Deliveries in Europe and the United States

Partnerships in Commercial UGV Last-mile Deliveries

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. US Commercial UGV Last-mile Food Deliveries Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Autonomous Navigation for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: Infrastructure Data Collection with UGVs

Growth Opportunity 3: UGV and UAS Combined Delivery Solution

Growth Opportunity 4: Partnerships with Delivery Platforms

4. Key Conclusions

