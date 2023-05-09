Global Polyacrylamide Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness Towards Wastewater Treatment Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyacrylamide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cationic, Anionic), By Application (Water Treatment, Oil & Gas), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyacrylamide market size is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%.

Increasing penetration of the product in water purification activities as a flocculating agent is expected to propel the demand for polyacrylamide.



The market is highly influenced by the availability of raw material and fluctuating price trends. The prices of polyacrylamide are likely to grow over the forecast period owing to rising crude oil prices, which are further impacting the acrylamide, acrylic acid, and acrylonitrile prices. As a result, the market players are likely to integrate the value chain to reduce their dependency on the raw material supplier and increase profit margins.



SNF, BASF, and Kemira are few of the top polyacrylamide manufacturers. The multinationals are expanding their production bases and volumes to strengthen their roots in the market. Moreover, the market has numerous small-scale players, selling their products in domestic market. These players are likely to offer competitive pricing to gain market share against these major players.



Key applications of polyacrylamide include water treatment, oil and gas, and paper making. Other application areas include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. Polyacrylamide is used as a flocculent in waste water treatment of the chemical industry and municipal sewage treatment.



Polyacrylamide Market Report Highlights

Anionic polyacrylamide was the largest product segment accounting for over 45% of the overall demand in 2018 owing to its low price and high demand in water recycling and food clarification applications

Cationic polyacrylamides are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.3% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2025 owing to their rising demand from papermaking and oil and gas recovery

Wastewater treatment emerged as the largest application segment, and accounted for over 35% of the overall market share in terms of demand in 2018 owing to arly adaption and high product volumes required by the sector

Demand for polyacrylamide in the oil and gas sector is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to growing application in mud drilling, enhanced oil recovery, and solid/liquid separation activities

Asia Pacific led the polyacrylamide market in terms of revenue and accounted for over 55% market share in 2018, as the region has majority of the water treatment and paper making facilities in the world. India is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to rapid industrialization and high investments in the manufacturing sector

The market is fragmented in nature, owing to existence of several manufacturers, along with expansion of the product portfolios, which include xanthan gum and partially hydrolyzed polyacrylamide. Major market players include SNF, BASF, CNPC, Ashland, Kemira, and Anhui Tianrun.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyacrylamide - Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Polymer Market

3.1.2. Global Polyacrylamide Market

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw material trends

3.3.1.1 Acrylamide

3.3.1.2 Acrylic acid

3.3.1.3 Acrrylonitrile

3.3.1.4 Xanthan gum

3.3.1.5 Key chemical analysis

3.3.2 Threat from other demand sources

3.3.3 Identification of novel raw materials

3.4 Sales/distribution channel analysis

3.4.1 Existing distribution channels

3.4.2 Identification of novel distribution channels

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 List of regulations

3.6 Technology overview

3.7 Market Variables analysis

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing awareness towards wastewater treatment

3.7.1.2 Growing mining activities

3.7.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Regulations on acrylamide

3.8 Market opportunity assessment

3.8.1 Identification of new market avenues

3.8.2 Identification of substitutes and challenges

3.8.2.1 Substitutes

3.8.2.2 Challenges

3.9 Business environment analysis tools

3.10. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Polyacrylamide Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030, (USD Million)

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis: 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.1.1 Anionic

4.1.2 Cationic

4.1.3 Non-ionic



Chapter 5 Polyacrylamide Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030, (USD Million)

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis: 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.1.1 Water Treatment

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Paper-making

5.1.4 Others



Chapter 6 Polyacrylamide Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive and Vendor Landscape

7.1 Competitive Environment

7.2 Participant categorization

7.3 Strategic Initiatives & outcome analysis

7.3.1 List of key strategies, by company



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

