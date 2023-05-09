Global Medical Disposables Market Report 2023: Growing Awareness Regarding Infection Control and Cross-Contamination Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Disposables Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical disposables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Ansell Limited
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Bayer AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- ConvaTec Group plc
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Polymedicure
- Romsons
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
- Steris Corporation
This report on global medical disposables market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global medical disposables market by segmenting the market based on product, raw material, end use, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the medical disposables market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Healthcare Spending
- Growing Awareness Regarding Infection Control and Cross-Contamination
Challenges
- Concerns Regarding Environmental Pollution
- Stringent Governmental Regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Medical Disposables Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Medical Disposables Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
4.5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
5. Global Medical Disposables Market by Product
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Wound Management Products
5.3. Drug Delivery Products
5.4. Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables
5.5. Dialysis Disposables
5.6. Incontinence Products
5.7. Respiratory Supplies
5.8. Sterilization Supplies
5.9. Non-woven Disposables
5.10. Disposable Masks
5.11. Disposable Eye Gear
5.12. Disposable Gloves
5.13. Hand Sanitizers
5.14. Others
6. Global Medical Disposables Market by Raw Material
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Plastic Resin
6.3. Nonwoven Material
6.4. Rubber
6.5. Paper and Paperboard
6.6. Metals
6.7. Glass
6.8. Others
7. Global Medical Disposables Market by End Use
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hospitals
7.3. Home Healthcare
7.4. Primary Care Facilities
7.5. Others
8. Global Medical Disposables Market by Region
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsjvre
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.