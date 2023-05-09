Global Medical Disposables Market Report 2023: Growing Awareness Regarding Infection Control and Cross-Contamination Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Disposables Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical disposables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.

This report on global medical disposables market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global medical disposables market by segmenting the market based on product, raw material, end use, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the medical disposables market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Healthcare Spending

Growing Awareness Regarding Infection Control and Cross-Contamination

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Environmental Pollution

Stringent Governmental Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

