Global OLED Panel Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of OLEDs in Smartphones Drives Growth

The global OLED panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.7% during 2023-2030.

AU Optronics

Beijing Opto- Electronics

BOE Technology

Innolux Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd

OSRAM OLED GmbH

Pioneer Corporation

Raystar Optronics Inc.

Ritek Corporation

Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp

Sony Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

Visionox Co. Ltd

Winstar Display Co. Ltd

WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.

This report on global OLED panel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global OLED panel market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, size, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the OLED panel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of OLEDs in Smartphones

Government Support for the Development of OLED Technology

Market Challenges

Evolution of Quantum Dot Technology and Micro LED Technology

High Investment

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

1. Preface

3. Global OLED Panel Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

4. Global OLED Panel Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global OLED Panel Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Flexible

5.3. Rigid

6. Global OLED Panel Market by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Passive Matrix OLED

7. Global OLED Panel Market by Size

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Small-sized

7.3. Medium-sized

8. Global OLED Panel Market by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Mobile and Tablet

8.3. Television

8.4. Automotive

8.5. Wearable

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competitive Scenario

13.2. Company Profiles

