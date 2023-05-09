Global OLED Panel Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of OLEDs in Smartphones Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OLED Panel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global OLED panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.7% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- AU Optronics
- Beijing Opto- Electronics
- BOE Technology
- Innolux Corporation
- LG Display Co. Ltd
- OSRAM OLED GmbH
- Pioneer Corporation
- Raystar Optronics Inc.
- Ritek Corporation
- Samsung Display Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp
- Sony Corporation
- Universal Display Corporation
- Visionox Co. Ltd
- Winstar Display Co. Ltd
- WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.
This report on global OLED panel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global OLED panel market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, size, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the OLED panel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of OLEDs in Smartphones
- Government Support for the Development of OLED Technology
Market Challenges
- Evolution of Quantum Dot Technology and Micro LED Technology
- High Investment
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global OLED Panel Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global OLED Panel Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
4.5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
5. Global OLED Panel Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Flexible
5.3. Rigid
5.4. Transparent
6. Global OLED Panel Market by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Passive Matrix OLED
6.3. Active Matrix OLED
7. Global OLED Panel Market by Size
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Small-sized
7.3. Medium-sized
7.4. Large-sized
8. Global OLED Panel Market by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Mobile and Tablet
8.3. Television
8.4. Automotive
8.5. Wearable
8.6. Others
9. Global OLED Panel Market by Region
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competitive Scenario
13.2. Company Profiles
