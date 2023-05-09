BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 1 to 5 May 2023

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 9 May 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from May 1, 2023 to May 5, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/05/2023FR000013110445,19058.93AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/05/2023FR0000131104163,03258.46CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/05/2023FR000013110444,51058.72TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/05/2023FR0000131104300,66858.50XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/05/2023FR000013110444,09157.00AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/05/2023FR0000131104195,14456.93CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/05/2023FR000013110445,71656.95TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/05/2023FR0000131104261,04956.91XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/05/2023FR000013110444,55756.32AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/05/2023FR0000131104229,91856.27CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/05/2023FR000013110446,51656.33TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/05/2023FR0000131104420,00956.25XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/05/2023FR000013110444,17057.03AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/05/2023FR0000131104141,18857.21CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/05/2023FR000013110447,74457.03TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/05/2023FR0000131104406,89857.25XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,480,40057.16 


The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

