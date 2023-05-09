BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 1 to 5 May 2023

French English

Paris, 9 May 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from May 1, 2023 to May 5, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/05/2023 FR0000131104 45,190 58.93 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/05/2023 FR0000131104 163,032 58.46 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/05/2023 FR0000131104 44,510 58.72 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/05/2023 FR0000131104 300,668 58.50 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/05/2023 FR0000131104 44,091 57.00 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/05/2023 FR0000131104 195,144 56.93 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/05/2023 FR0000131104 45,716 56.95 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/05/2023 FR0000131104 261,049 56.91 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/05/2023 FR0000131104 44,557 56.32 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/05/2023 FR0000131104 229,918 56.27 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/05/2023 FR0000131104 46,516 56.33 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/05/2023 FR0000131104 420,009 56.25 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/05/2023 FR0000131104 44,170 57.03 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/05/2023 FR0000131104 141,188 57.21 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/05/2023 FR0000131104 47,744 57.03 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/05/2023 FR0000131104 406,898 57.25 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,480,400 57.16





The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

