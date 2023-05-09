BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 1 to 5 May 2023

Paris, 9 May 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from May 1, 2023 to May 5, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|45,190
|58.93
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|163,032
|58.46
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|44,510
|58.72
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|300,668
|58.50
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|44,091
|57.00
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|195,144
|56.93
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|45,716
|56.95
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|261,049
|56.91
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|44,557
|56.32
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|229,918
|56.27
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|46,516
|56.33
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|420,009
|56.25
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|44,170
|57.03
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|141,188
|57.21
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|47,744
|57.03
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/05/2023
|FR0000131104
|406,898
|57.25
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2,480,400
|57.16
The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment