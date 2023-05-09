Global Feed Premix Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Animal Feed Premixes Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Premix Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global feed premix market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- AB Agri Ltd
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF
- BDT
- Cargill, Incorporated.
- Danish Agro a.m.b.a.
- De Heus Animal Nutrition
- DLG Group
- Godrej Agrovet Limited
- Invivo Group
- Jubilant Life Sciences
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Land O'Lakes, Inc.
- Nutreco Holding N.V.
This report on global feed premix market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global feed premix market by segmenting the market based on ingredient, type, livestock, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the feed premix market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demands of Livestock
- Surging Demand for Animal Feed Premixes
Market Challenges
- Sustainability
- Maintaining Environmental Balance
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Feed Premix Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Feed Premix Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
4.5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
5. Global Feed Premix Market by Ingredient
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Amino Acids
5.3. Vitamins
5.4. Minerals
5.5. Antibiotics
5.6. Antioxidants
5.7. Others
6. Global Feed Premix Market by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Dry
6.3. Liquid
7. Global Feed Premix Market by Livestock
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Poultry
7.3. Ruminants
7.4. Swine
7.5. Aquatic Animals
7.6. Equine
7.7. Pets
8. Global Feed Premix Market by Region
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
