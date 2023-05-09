Global Feed Premix Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Animal Feed Premixes Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Premix Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feed premix market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

AB Agri Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

BDT

Cargill, Incorporated.

Danish Agro a.m.b.a.

De Heus Animal Nutrition

DLG Group

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Invivo Group

Jubilant Life Sciences

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Nutreco Holding N.V.

This report on global feed premix market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global feed premix market by segmenting the market based on ingredient, type, livestock, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the feed premix market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Increasing Demands of Livestock

Surging Demand for Animal Feed Premixes

Market Challenges

Sustainability

Maintaining Environmental Balance

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Feed Premix Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Feed Premix Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

4.5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



5. Global Feed Premix Market by Ingredient

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Amino Acids

5.3. Vitamins

5.4. Minerals

5.5. Antibiotics

5.6. Antioxidants

5.7. Others



6. Global Feed Premix Market by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dry

6.3. Liquid



7. Global Feed Premix Market by Livestock

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Poultry

7.3. Ruminants

7.4. Swine

7.5. Aquatic Animals

7.6. Equine

7.7. Pets



8. Global Feed Premix Market by Region



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51wwj5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.