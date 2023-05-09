Global Car Care Products Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of Car Detailing Services Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Car Care Products Market, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Product Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Car Care Products Market was valued at USD 4.68 Bn in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 6.63 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.13% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

3M

The Armor All

Liqui Moly GmbH

Sonax GmbH

Wurth Group

Autoglym

Turtle Wax Inc

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Tetrosyl Limited

Jopasu India Pvt Ltd

Valvoline Inc

Castrol Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Meguiar's Inc

Car care products refer to a wide range of products used to clean, maintain, and protect the interior and exterior of a vehicle. These products include car wash and wax solutions, interior cleaners, tire, and wheel cleaners, polishing and buffing compounds, glass cleaners, leather and vinyl protectants, and various accessories like sponges, brushes, and towels.

Car care products are designed to help vehicle owners maintain the appearance and condition of their cars, as well as to protect them from environmental factors like dirt, grime, sun, and water. They are widely used by both professional cars detailing businesses and individual car owners who take pride in the appearance and maintenance of their vehicles.



Market Drivers



One of the primary drivers of the global car care products market is the increasing number of vehicles on the road. As the number of vehicles increases, the demand for car care products also increases, as drivers seek to maintain the appearance and performance of their vehicles.



Additionally, the growing popularity of car detailing services has also contributed to the growth of the car care products market, as these services often use a variety of products to clean and maintain vehicles. Another factor driving the market is the growing awareness among consumers about the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, which includes the use of car care products.



Market Restraints



A significant restraint facing the global car care products market is the high level of competition. There are numerous players in the market, ranging from large multinational corporations to small, niche companies. This makes it difficult for any single company to establish a dominant market position.

Additionally, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, which puts pressure on manufacturers to develop and market products that are more environmentally friendly.



Another challenge facing the car care products market is the availability of counterfeit products. These products are often sold at lower prices, which can attract cost-conscious consumers, but they may be of lower quality and can damage vehicles. Finally, the market for car care products is highly dependent on the automotive industry, which can be subject to fluctuations in demand and economic conditions.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Cleaning products

Repair products

Protection products

By Application

Exterior car care

Interior car care

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa)

