SageMaster Announces the Acquisition of Tuned.com, A Pioneering Crypto-Native Strategy Development and Quantitative Trading Platform

Dubai, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a significant milestone for SageMaster, the company is thrilled to announce the recent acquisition of Tuned.com, a cloud-based, multi-exchange cryptocurrency trading platform with an impressive track record. As a leader in the development of AI and ML solutions, SageMaster acknowledges the exceptional value of Tuned.com, and their community of over 17,000 traders, which serves as tangible proof of its extraordinary value and potential. By incorporating Tuned.com into its portfolio, this forward-thinking decision expands SageMaster's range of services while also reinforcing its stance in the rapidly evolving AI-fueled finance industry.

So far, Tuned.com’s evolution has been outstanding, delivering exceptional results facilitating over 1 million trades and $6 billion in transaction volume since their launch in 2020. The former Facebook founding team has raised $7 million dollars from top venture capitalists and crypto pioneers. These significant outputs attest to the platform's rapid development and prowess in offering invaluable insights to its audience.

The acquisition of Tuned.com is in perfect alignment with SageMaster's mission to deliver state-of-the-art AI solutions that empower businesses and individuals to make data-driven decisions. Tuned.com's platform helps strategy creators deploy advanced algorithms to analyze in-depth financial data, generating accurate market forecasts and invaluable user insights. In this pursuit, SageMaster intends to build and provide an exhaustive suite of services to optimize financial services by integrating Tuned's state-of-art market data services prediction and trading analytics capabilities.

Commenting on this ground-breaking acquisition, Ehsaan, CTO of SageMaster, declares. "As we are on a mission to bring our AI-driven solutions to the highest innovation, we are thrilled to welcome Tuned.com to the SageMaster family. We all know that data is the gold of the 21st century, and Tuned's remarkable technology and financial sector expertise will strengthen our current offerings. Through this convergence, we can empower our clients by bolstering their strategies with powerful, data-driven insights."

Alkarim Nasser, a former Facebook product leader, co-founder, and CEO of Tuned.com, expressed his excitement for the acquisition, "I am eager to see Tuned.com join the SageMaster family as they transition individuals and businesses to more informed financial decision making with AI-enabled software. The SageMaster leadership team shares my enthusiasm for making finance accessible to everyone. They have a proven track record of execution and are the right partners to take Tuned.com to the next level.” Alkarim will be joining SageMaster as an advisor to support this exciting next chapter.

About SageMaster

SageMaster – the intuitive platform that unifies major financial markets and simplifies trading for everyone. Our exceptional value-driven technology and smart trading tools enable beginners and professionals to access and benefit from the market, while our education sector helps people understand trading better. With a team of entrepreneurs, developers, and traders, we are dedicated to reducing complexity and bringing simplicity to our ecosystem. Trade with confidence and optimize your profits with SageMaster.

About Tuned.com

Tuned.com is a leading cloud-based, multi-exchange cryptocurrency trading platform designed for active traders and passive investors looking to power their portfolios with quantitative trading strategies. Tuned makes quantitative trading more accessible to everyone with a platform engineered for security and reliability. Tuned powers traders in more than 20 countries and is integrated with trusted exchanges such as ByBit, Binance, Coinbase and more. For more information visit www.tuned.com.