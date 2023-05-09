Embedded Security Global Market is Projected to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030: Robust Outlook for Embedded Systems to Spur Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Security: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Embedded Security estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Secure Element & Embedded SIM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trusted Platform Module segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Embedded Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 240 Featured) -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO. LTD.

ESCRYPT GmbH

IDEMIA Group

Infineon Technologies AG

Intellias Inc.

Karamba Security, Ltd.

McAfee, LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Rambus Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sectigo, Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thales Group

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 707 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Need for End-to End Protection from Cyberattacks Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Embedded Security

Vulnerability in the Information Age Opens a Goldmine of Opportunities for Embedded Security Solutions: Global Number of Cyberattacks by Industry as of the Year 2021

Cyber Losses are Increasing in Frequency & Severity & Here are the Facts: Number of Weekly Attacks Per Company by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2021

Discussing Prognosis: Here's What Everyone Should Know About the Pandemic & the Global Economy

Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022 - After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens Economic Recovery

Competition

Embedded Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Embedded Security: Overview, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Embedded Systems to Spur Gains in the Embedded Security Market

Growing Popularity & Use of Embedded Systems Drives the Need for Embedded Systems Security to Prevent Malicious Access: Global Market for Embedded Systems (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Embedded Security for IoT Storms into the Spotlight

Growing Ecosystem of IoT Devices Bodes Well for Embedded Security Solutions: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Heightened Concerns Over Cyber Risk for Industrial Control Systems, Drives the Need for Embedded Security

Growing Spending on Industrial Cybersecurity Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Embedded Security Solutions: Global Market for Industrial Cybersecurity (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Demand for Military Embedded Systems Along with Robust Spending on Military & Defense Bodes Well for Growth in Embedded Security

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased Investments in Military Embedded Systems & Embedded Security: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Global Military Embedded Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR), Command & Control, Communication & Navigation, Electronic Warfare (EW), Weapon & Fire Control, and Other Applications

Global Spending on Military Embedded Systems (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Embedded Security Using Cryptography Hogs the Limelight

With Connected Care Gaining Prominence, Cybersecurity Threats Looming Over Medical Wearables Augments Demand for Embedded Security

Growing Use Case for Embedded Security in Electric Vehicles & Autonomous Cars

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgcasc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment