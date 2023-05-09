Global Data Backup and Recovery Strategic Business Report 2023: Soaring Adoption of Cloud Backup as a Service (BaaS) Drives Overall Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Backup and Recovery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Data Backup and Recovery estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Data Replication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Data Reduction segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Data Backup and Recovery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Acronis International GmbH
  • CA Technologies
  • Commvault Systems, Inc.
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • NetApp, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Unitrends
  • Veeam Software AG
  • Veritas Technologies LLC

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages194
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$9.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$17 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Data Backup and Recovery: An Introduction
  • Steady Growth Projected for Data Backup and Recovery Solutions Market
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Data Backup and Recovery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Soaring Adoption of Cloud Backup as a Service (BaaS) Drives Overall Growth in Data Backup and Recovery Market
  • BaaS Gains Traction in Public as well as Private Cloud Models
  • A Brief Review of Select Popular Cloud Backup Tools
  • On-Premise Tools Remain in Contention
  • Email Recovery: Major Application Segment
  • Education Sector Leads in Adoption of Data Backup and Recovery Tools
  • Banking and Financial Enterprises Queue Up for Data Backup and Recovery Tools
  • Large Corporate Enterprises Remain Core Consumers
  • MSPs Rely on Comprehensive Data Backup and Recovery to Gain Market Edge
  • Widespread Availability of Open Source Data Recovery Platforms: A Key Market Deterrent

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

