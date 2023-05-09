Global Data Backup and Recovery Strategic Business Report 2023: Soaring Adoption of Cloud Backup as a Service (BaaS) Drives Overall Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Backup and Recovery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Backup and Recovery estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Data Replication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Data Reduction segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Data Backup and Recovery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Acronis International GmbH

CA Technologies

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Unitrends

Veeam Software AG

Veritas Technologies LLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Backup and Recovery: An Introduction

Steady Growth Projected for Data Backup and Recovery Solutions Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Data Backup and Recovery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Soaring Adoption of Cloud Backup as a Service (BaaS) Drives Overall Growth in Data Backup and Recovery Market

BaaS Gains Traction in Public as well as Private Cloud Models

A Brief Review of Select Popular Cloud Backup Tools

On-Premise Tools Remain in Contention

Email Recovery: Major Application Segment

Education Sector Leads in Adoption of Data Backup and Recovery Tools

Banking and Financial Enterprises Queue Up for Data Backup and Recovery Tools

Large Corporate Enterprises Remain Core Consumers

MSPs Rely on Comprehensive Data Backup and Recovery to Gain Market Edge

Widespread Availability of Open Source Data Recovery Platforms: A Key Market Deterrent

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/632v4v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment