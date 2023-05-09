BWR Innovations Partners with Intelligent Energy on Volume Supply Agreement

FARGO, N.D., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Innovations, a prominent provider of innovative energy storage solutions, has announced its Volume Supply Agreement and partnership with Intelligent Energy, a leading developer of hydrogen fuel systems. The collaboration will allow BWR Innovations to meet the federal government’s rising demands for decarbonization and cleaner energy. The government is offering generous financial incentives to U.S. citizens to do so, increasing customer demand for the Oncore Residential Generator. This partnership allows BWR to secure a greater supply of the fuel cell modules that Intelligent Energy manufactures.



By combining BWR Innovation’s advanced energy storage technology with Intelligent Energy’s leading hydrogen fuel cell systems, the two companies will work together to create a cutting-edge energy storage system that is sustainable, reliable and highly efficient.

Joel Jorgenson, CEO of BWR Innovations stated, “Although we have been working with Intelligent Energy since 2018 to develop zero-emission power solutions, we are thrilled to partner with them in this new way to bring our advanced energy storage technology to the hydrogen fuel cell market. Our joint efforts will enable us to provide a comprehensive energy storage solution that meets the needs of a rapidly evolving market.”

The partnership between BWR Innovations and Intelligent Energy will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver a highly scalable, efficient, cost-effective solution that is ideal for various applications, including off-grid power, microgrids and electric vehicles, making this system the perfect choice for “critical load” situations where reliability is crucial. Hydrogen fuel cells can be placed almost anywhere in the world – and power up critical equipment, facilities and homes while reducing their carbon footprint.

“We are excited to collaborate with BWR Innovations in this way to develop a new generation of energy storage systems,” said David Fields, Head of Product Line of Intelligent Energy. “Our partnership will enable us to combine expertise and experience to create a solution that will transform the energy storage industry.”

The development of the new energy storage system will begin immediately, with commercialization expected in the near future. Both companies are dedicated to driving the adoption of sustainable energy solutions and are confident that their product will help accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About BWR Innovation

BWR Innovations, LLC is a Fargo, North Dakota-based private company with a team of seasoned, accomplished professionals that are creating innovative temperature monitoring, telemetry and hydrogen/fuel-cell based products. Their products include the iNsite ioT product line of wireless temperature monitoring products and the Sol Source fuel cell energy systems.

About Intelligent Energy

Intelligent Energy is focused on the development and manufacture of its lightweight hydrogen fuel cell products ranging from 800W to 200kW for customers in the automotive, aerospace, generator, telecoms, materials handling and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sectors. The company is headquartered and manufactures in Loughborough in the UK, with additional offices and representation in the US, Japan, China and South Korea.

