Global Plant Biostimulants Strategic Business Report 2023: Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Biostimulants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Plant Biostimulants estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Amino Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Humic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $457.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR



The Plant Biostimulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$457.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$829.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$765 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 660 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal

"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Plant Biostimulants Market

Competition

Market Characterized by Fragmentation

More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space

Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize

Plant Biostimulants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

BIOSTIMULANTS - A PREVIEW

Biostimulants: Definition

Types of Biostimulants

Based on Type of Active Ingredient

Amino Acids

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Seaweed Extracts

Others

Protein Hydrolysates

By Mode of Application

Biostimulants by Crop Type

Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants

Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry

Plant Biostimulants to Gain Ground with Bipartisan Bill to Define Biostimulants

Regulatory Lags

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Array of Dynamic Trends Amplifying Future of Plant Biostimulants Market

Favorable Regulatory Reforms

High Attention on Amino Acid Biostimulants

Rising Uptake of Microbial Biostimulants

Proliferation of Seaweed Biostimulants

Strong Push to Biofertilizers

Regional Market Analysis

Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market

Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth

Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants

Regulatory Hurdles

Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes

Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption

Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research

Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles

Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels Biostimulant Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way Forward

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants

World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on Biostimulants

Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022

Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares and % Share): 2000-2017

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2022

Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities for Plant Biostimulants

Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)

Growing Applications to Expand Market Value

Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space

Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth

Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants

Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for Production of High-Quality Food

Amino Acids: A Key Segment

Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants

Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids

Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth

Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function

Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential

Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to Participants

Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress

Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by Crop Plant

Scientific Advancements in the Biostimulants Market

Biostimulant-Powered Seedlings: A Way to Green Agriculture & Food Security

Targeting Seeds for Healthier Plants

Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision & Machine Learning to Drive the Biostimulants Market Growth

Emerging Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2026

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



