Bioinsecticides Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030: Rising Population and Rising Need for Food to Bolsters Growth

The global market for Bioinsecticides estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Bacillus Thuringiensis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Beauveria Bassiana segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $723.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Bioinsecticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$723.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Biotech International Ltd.
- BioWorks, Inc.
- Certis USA LLC
- Koppert BV
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Syngenta AG
- Valent BioSciences Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude to Bioinsecticides
- Bioinsecticides Market on a Growth Trajectory
- Fruits & Vegetables- The Largest Crop Type
- US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth
- Bioinsecticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Global Population and Rising Need for Food to Bolster the Bioinsecticides Market
- Increasing Global Population: 2010-2019
- Global Population by Major Region: 2019
- Global Population by Leading Countries: 2019
- Rising Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster the Bioinsecticides Market
- Climate Change and its Impact on Insect Attacks to Spur Market Growth
- Integrated Pest Management Programs Bode Significant Opportunities
- Liquid Insecticides Market Set for a Rapid Growth
- Innovations Drive Market Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
