Bioinsecticides Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030: Rising Population and Rising Need for Food to Bolsters Growth

The global market for Bioinsecticides estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bacillus Thuringiensis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Beauveria Bassiana segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $723.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Bioinsecticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$723.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

