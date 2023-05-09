The Lead Announces The Leading 100 List of 2023

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lead has announced The Leading 100 of 2023, the highly anticipated annual research list recognizing innovative tech start-ups driving the future of brand-to-consumer. Companies from across the value chain — including marketing, ecommerce, customer experience, stores, data, AI, last mile, checkouts and payments, sustainability, merchandising, and Web3 — were nominated & considered.
The Leading 100 List recognizes high impact technology start-ups that are transforming the direct-to-consumer business model and driving business value for brands as well as retailers. These young companies are venture capital funded and predominantly in their seed or series A round of financing. The Leading 100 companies are solving business problems, powering growth, and helping brands deliver on customer expectations through innovative, accessible, and powerful technology solutions. All companies were vetted and selected using a rigorous methodology which measured Innovation, Business Impact, Commercialization & Customers, Teams & Experience, Competition, Media Buzz, and Investor Value Creation. Company data was collected via a combination of CEO interviews, company nomination data, and publically available market data.
The selection committee, led by The Lead’s Chief Content Officer, Sonal Gandhi, conducted the analysis and final selection. “The pace of change in the fashion, beauty and consumer industries has become dizzyingly fast, even for the industry leaders,” says Gandhi. “The companies selected for The Leading 100 list represent some of the best examples of how technology innovation is helping address the needs of this rapidly evolving business environment. Some are helping brands get the best out of the latest advances in powerful technologies such as AI, while others are creating solutions to optimize efficiency and productivity across the value chain.”
The Leading 100 List of 2023 is presented in partnership with RILA, NYFTL, XRC Ventures, Plug & Play, The Robin Report, and SUBTA. The Leading 100 Selection Committee includes: Pano Anthos, Founder & Managing Director, XRC Ventures; Jackie Trebilcock, Managing Director, New York Fashion Tech Lab; Nicholas Ahrens, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Innovation & Content, RILA; Nick Reasner, Director, Innovation & Customer Experience, Simon Property Group; Chip Korn, Partner & Co-chair, Emerging Company & Venture Capital Practice Group, Foley Hoag; Ken Pilot, Founder, Ken Pilot Ventures; Will Decker, Head of Brand & Retail, Plug & Play Tech Center; Christine Russo, Principal, RCC Agency; Tom Barbaro, Co-Founder, Cogent; Juan Mejia, Managing Director, BrightTower; Ian McGarrigle, Chairman, World Retail Congress; and Robin Lewis, Founder & CEO, The Robin Report.
“At XRC Ventures, we are excited about new technologies that empower brands and retailers to innovate,” says XRC Ventures Founder & Managing Director, Pano Anthos. “The Leading 100 List includes startups that are doing just that by developing and leveraging new approaches in AI applications, spatial intelligence, supply chain redesign, sustainably-focused methods, and more. I look forward to seeing these startups help lead our industry into the future.”
The Leading 100 will be honored at The Lead Innovation Summit on July 12th & 13th, The Lead’s flagship event where the entire fashion, beauty, home, CPG, food, beverage, health, wellness, and retail innovation community will converge to engage the future of the direct-to-consumer business model. The annual event will bring together executives from enterprise brands and retailers, challenger DTC brands, innovative unicorns, technology start-ups, enterprise technology, investors, dealmakers, analysts, and stakeholders that comprise The Lead’s network.
The Leading 100 List of 2023 -
|Accrue Savings
Adentro
Alloy Automation
Anvyl
Archive Resale
Archive.com
Breinify
Browzwear
buywith
Canal
Carro
Catch
Checkmate
Chord
Cogsy
Constructor.io
Crossing Minds
Curated for You
Cymbio
Daasity
DataMilk
Disco
Drop
EcoCart
EON
|Factored Quality
Fairing
Feel
Fermat
Fillogic
FIT:MATCH.ai
FlagshipRTL
FloorFound
Floship
Fondue
Fuse Inventory
Hang.xyz
Haus Analytics
Hexa 3D
Howl Technologies
Humankind
Intelligems
Kahoona
KERV
Kevel
Leap
Lexer
Lily AI
Link Money
LiquiDonate
| Loop
Maropost
MasonHub
Measured
Northbeam
Nostra.ai
Novel
Obsess
Okendo
Osa Commerce
Outerspace
Pairzon
Pandion
Pathr.ai
Pipe 17
Postscript
Quorso
Radar
Rebuy
Recurate
ReFundid
Retention.com
RevLifter
Revuze
Rutter
|Seek.AI
Shoppinggives
Skipify
Smartrr
SoundCommerce
Sparkplug
Storyblok
SuperCircle
Superfiliate
Syrup Tech
Tapcart
Thankful.Ai
Toki
Toolio
Tracer
Treat.xyz
Triple Whale
Try your best
TryNow
Vizit
Vntana
Vyrill
Wizard
Yogi
ZMO.AI
In addition to The Leading 100, The Lead has selected four Standout Award recipients for their ability to make an impact in a relatively short time. The companies being honored with a Standout Award include: The Visionary Award– Cart.com; The Trailblazer Award– Trove, The Breakout Award– New Store; and The Moonshot Award– Firework.
The Lead is also watching the next generation of innovators–The Greenlist are a set of emerging startups that show significant promise, namely: 42 Technologies, Caden, Ghost Retail, Lucky Labs, Selectika, Spacewise and Yofi.
ABOUT THE LEAD
The Lead is a media and events company that helps brands compete in an increasingly digital and direct selling environment by introducing future business trends, presenting winning strategies, and connecting brands with the right technologies. Unlike conferences and information outlets that focus either on big retail or just a single stakeholder, The Lead showcases actionable insights across marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience, and last mile for brands selling direct.
