Demand for Mechanical Hand Tools Are Slated To Accelerate At A Steady CAGR of 5% To Top US$ 27.5 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global mechanical hand tools market is valued at US$ 16.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033.



Mechanical hand tools are commonly used in a wide range of applications, including construction, automotive repair, industrial manufacturing, woodworking, and DIY (Do-it-yourself) home improvement projects. The need for rapid urbanization and infrastructural development is escalating all across the world.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8555

Governments from all major countries can be observed making investments in various sectors and working to expand their infrastructure to support these kinds of advances. Projects involving the development of roads, trains, airports, utilities, energy, and commercial & residential buildings are included in these infrastructural development initiatives.

Countries such as the United States, China, Japan, and India are making significant investments in construction projects to shape the development of their infrastructure as a result demand for mechanical hand tools is anticipated to experience tremendous growth in the coming 10 years.

Manufacturers of mechanical hand tools are concentrating on improving their products to meet the most recent and shifting demands of customers. The growth of the mechanical hand tools market is expected to be fuelled by the spike in infrastructure and construction projects as well as the changing hand tool ecosystem during the projected period. Additionally, hand tools are affordable, small, and lightweight, which contributes to their widespread use across various industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mechanical hand tools market is expected to reach US$ 27.5 billion by 2033.

The United States market is thriving due to high need for the production of aerospace & defense products.

The presence of key market players in Germany is aiding market growth.

Mechanical hand tools are widely purchased online due to vast options, brands, and discounts.

“Growing popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) activities, which came into trend especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving the use of hand tools for building, maintaining, and repairing diverse objects,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8555

Key Market Players of Mechanical Hand Tools Market

Klein Tools

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Wurth Group

Hilti Corporation

Snap-on

Makita Corporation

TOYA SA

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

Metabowerke GmbH



Recent Market Developments

June 2021: A advanced, portable 18V Jig Saw Barrel Grip with an easy-to-grip shape for precision cutting has been made available by Bosch Power Tools. The latest version of the GST18V-47N's barrel handle design, which latches on the switch for additional convenience, especially when cutting down, provides users full command of the hand-cutting tool close to the task at hand.

A new manufacturing plant was established in West Bend by American hand tool manufacturer Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd in 2021. The facility is assisting the producer in expanding its capability of developing improved hand tools.

Key Segments of Mechanical Hand Tools Industry Research Report

By Type: Hand Service Tools Edge Tools Hand Saws

By Application: Construction Automotive Naval Engineering Aerospace & Defense Electronics

By Sales Channel: Retail Online

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8555

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mechanical hand tools market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (hand service tools, edge tools, hand saws), application (construction, automotive, naval engineering, aerospace & defense, electronics), and sales channel (retail, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Hand Tools and Accessories Market Outlook: Worldwide sales of hand tools and accessories are expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Outlook: Sales of robotic end of arm tools witnessed growth at a rate of over 8% from 2013 to 2017. In line with growing demand for industrial robots, robotic end of arm tool sales are set to witness sheer proliferation.

Global Standard Parts for Tool Making Market Outlook: The global standard parts for tool making market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 6.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar

Email: shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube